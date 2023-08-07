The Secretive Work of the Spanish Bioethics Committee: Policy and Regulations

The Spanish Bioethics Committee, an advisory and independent body of the government, has come under scrutiny for its lack of transparency. Despite receiving official inquiries, the committee does not publicly disclose its work, even when it is completed.

The committee, responsible for policy and regulations related to bioethics, has raised concerns about its closed-door approach. Critics argue that transparency is necessary to ensure accountability and public trust in the committee’s decision-making processes. Without public access to information about its work, there is a lack of transparency and the possibility of undue influence or hidden interests.

Carolina Darias, the former Minister of Health, was pictured with members of the Spanish Bioethics Committee, further highlighting the committee’s existence and the need for greater transparency.

Calls for increased openness and public engagement have been made, urging the committee to make its work public. Transparency and accountability are crucial when dealing with matters of bioethics, which often involve sensitive and ethical issues that impact society at large.

It remains to be seen whether the Spanish Bioethics Committee will respond to these concerns and take steps towards being more transparent and accessible to the public.

