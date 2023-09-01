The Secrets of Longevity: Exploring Blue Zones and Health Biomarkers

Longevity Fest, the annual event focused on the secrets of long life and healthy aging, is set to return for its second edition. Founded by Pietro Mereu and organized by the Costa Smeralda Consortium and Ilex Production, the festival aims to bring together international experts to discuss topics of scientific relevance surrounding longevity.

Taking place on August 31st in the beautiful Porto Cervo, the festival will delve into the phenomenon of high concentrations of centenarians in certain areas of the world, known as “Blue Zones.” These regions have become the subject of much study and fascination as researchers attempt to uncover the secrets to long and healthy lives.

One of the experts participating in the festival is Professor John Scapagnini from the University of Molise. As a professor of Clinical Nutrition, Scapagnini has dedicated his work to exploring the topic of Blue Zones from various perspectives.

When asked about the characteristics that make Blue Zones like Ogliastra and Okinawa so exceptional, Scapagnini highlights several key factors. He explains that these regions share a commitment to physical activity, not necessarily in the form of organized sports but rather through an active outdoor lifestyle. Additionally, the residents of Blue Zones rely heavily on locally sourced and minimally processed foods, avoiding the contamination of globalization. Lastly, strong social relationships contribute to a less stressful and polluted lifestyle.

In terms of measuring individuals’ health, Scapagnini emphasizes the importance of looking beyond chronological age. He suggests that there are various biomarkers, such as telomeres (the protective caps on chromosomes), that can provide insights into an individual’s biological age. Other factors, such as clock genes and biochemical parameters, can also shed light on the aging process. Furthermore, advanced imaging techniques can provide valuable information about the state of brain aging and musculoskeletal health.

The Longevity Fest promises to be a day filled with thought-provoking discussions and ideas in the breathtaking setting of Porto Cervo. By bringing together experts like Professor Scapagnini, the festival aims to uncover the secrets to living longer and healthier lives. With the increasing interest in longevity and healthy aging, events like Longevity Fest serve as a space for knowledge sharing and collaboration, bringing us closer to a future where everyone can thrive in old age.

