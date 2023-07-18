Title: Five Blue Zones: The Secret to Longevity

Subtitle: Spanish Population Striving to Join the Elite Group

Publication Date: [Current Date]

By [Your Name]

In 2016, the renowned explorer of National Geographic, Dan Buettner, published “The secret of the blue zones,” which revealed the extensive research conducted to identify the world‘s places where people live the longest. Buettner and his team of scientists and anthropologists discovered five privileged zones where the percentage of inhabitants over a hundred years old was well above average. These zones, located on all five continents, are now known as the “five blue zones of the planet.”

While there are no Spanish territories among Buettner’s identified blue zones, a population from Galicia is making strong efforts to be included among the world‘s longest-lived zones. In the province of Ourense, the town of Celanova in Galicia holds a remarkable average of 321 centenarians per 100,000 inhabitants. Despite not being a part of the blue zones yet, the beautiful countryside of Celanova is being considered for inclusion.

The five existing blue zones include the island of Okinawa in Japan, with the highest life expectancy globally. Ikaria in Greece, where one in three inhabitants lives beyond 90 years. The Nicoya peninsula in Costa Rica, known for its exceptional quality of life. The Loma Linda region in California, United States, where the locals live up to 10 years longer than the national average. Lastly, the island of Sardinia in Italy, which boasts a leisurely lifestyle and a Mediterranean diet, making it one of the longest-lived places on earth.

However, the most intriguing aspect of Buettner’s study lies in discovering the underlying reasons behind the longevity evident in these blue zones. After extensive research, Buettner and his team concluded that these zones share a significantly healthier lifestyle compared to the rest of the world. Inhabitants prioritize short-term well-being by practicing daily habits that help them live with less stress, maintain a healthy and natural diet, keep an active lifestyle, and foster rich social connections. Consequently, these factors contribute to a lower incidence of chronic illnesses in these regions.

Buettner’s team identified nine principles, named “The Power 9,” that are present in all five blue zones. These principles include regular physical activity, having a purposeful life, practicing stress reduction techniques, following a plant-based diet, consuming alcohol in moderation, fostering social connections, prioritizing family, establishing healthy social circles, and having a strong sense of community.

While the inclusion of Spanish territories in the blue zones remains uncertain, the exemplary efforts of the Galician population in Celanova serve as a testament to the power of adopting healthier habits. By emphasizing these principles, individuals worldwide can strive towards a longer and healthier life.

As the search for the world‘s longest-lived zones continues, the blue zones offer valuable insights into the secrets of longevity. The lessons learned from these regions can serve as a guide for individuals and communities worldwide to make positive changes that can enhance their overall well-being and extend their lifespans.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

