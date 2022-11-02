To be over a hundred years old is a dream, sometimes seen as a mirage. To ensure longevity, you must start from the table: here are the secrets of the diet of centenarians. These are surprising habits.

Having a long and healthy life. This dream is shared all over the world: if destiny is a key factor in this success, however, you can make choices in your daily life that can really make a difference.

We are the product of our own small actions repeated over time and precisely for this reason it is important to pay attention to these aspects: from the quality of sleep, to stress, to physical activity, a key pillar in this sense is take care of the decisions regarding the table.

From hydration, to the consumption of fruits and vegetables, to the elimination of harmful foods such as fried and packaged products, one can take for example from diet of centenarians.

The secrets of the diet of the centenarians: their habits elixir of longevity

Behind the diet of the centenarians there are a series of secrets. These are cure-all habits of longevity.

Among the habits of the centenarians there ishigh consumption of fruit and vegetables, foods rich in vitamins and minerals. Another secret of their diet is the presence of one purely salty breakfast.

Also another trick is to leave a very long period of time between meals, like a kind of intermittent fasting. In general, centenarians prefer a Mediterranean diet in which there is no shortage of all foods as their watchword is variety.

To reveal these habits one study conducted by the University of Teramo in which a group of elderly people from Abruzzo was analyzed, evaluating their habits. The research showed that 90% of the sample eat a salty breakfast and let a lot of time pass between one meal and another.