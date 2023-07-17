The secrets to tanning quickly this summer while avoiding unsightly rashes and burns

Getting a tan is the dream of many now that summer has arrived and many are preparing to leave for the holidays. Achieving the goal is not impossible, but without damaging the skin.

Summer has now arrived and many people take advantage of it to carve out a few days off to switch off, especially if they have lived through a particularly stressful year. Many will take advantage of this period to tan, knowing full well how having a brighter color can make you more beautiful.

However, the operation should take place paying particular attention to how one acts, being aware that Excessive exposure to the sun ends up damaging the skin. People who have a clear complexion, which is more delicate, especially need to be careful.

Tanning well is the dream of many but be careful

Even without being maniacs of the tan, there are many who dream of getting a tan now that they will have the opportunity to take a few days off. Indeed, there are those who in the meantime have already moved forward and have taken advantage of a few hours spent in the home garden or in the swimming pool to get used to the sole.

Hoping to have a beautiful complexion in a few hours is almost impossible, as well as being unhealthy. The ideal would be act about 20-30 minutes a dayin such a way as to be able to reach the objective without the skin being damaged.

It is good to tan on holiday with caution: how to do it – Tantasalute.it

Very often it is thought that a cloudy day does not generate great risks so much so that the use of protective cream is not necessary. It’s about a wrong idea: through the cloudsin fact, they manage to pass solar radiation, which also occurs when under theBeach umbrella (the passage occurs through the fabric) or in auto.

It is wrong to think that only people with fairer complexions should use sunscreen before tanning. The first action to take is to use an exfoliant, which will improve the effects of the sunscreen. This also reduces the possibility of premature wrinkles forming in relation to age.

The protective factor of the cream must be chosen on the basis of the type of complexion. It is equally essential, moreover, avoid exposing yourself to the sun in the central hours of the dayfrom 12 to 15, when the sun’s rays are strongest.

Too often it is believed that the protective cream does not allow you to achieve a good complexion, this is a false myth. The product, especially if of good quality, it helps to prevent you from getting burnedthe. If you want to achieve a good result more quickly, you can stay in the water for several minutes, as happens in outdoor pools or by the sea.

Anyone who wants to tan faster and with a better result can get an important help from the diet, using some ad hoc foods. These include yellow, orange and red fruit and vegetables, rich in beta-carotene, therefore suitable for stimulating the production of melanin. Also useful are foods rich in vitamins A, C and E, such as chicory, lettuce and celery.