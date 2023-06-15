the self-assessment test, when to worry and the new treatments – breaking latest news

The bone they seem hard, immutable. Instead they are a living tissue, which remodels itself over the years being continuously reabsorbed and produced to maintain a balance that allows the skeleton to support us and be strong.

Who cares As you get older, the mechanism gets jammed the amount of reabsorbed tissue increases and bones can become fragileto the point of breaking easily, even without trauma or falls: is theosteoporosiswhich affects as many as 5 million people in Italy, for 80% post-menopausal women. Thinking about themInternational Osteoporosis Foundation(Iof) has drafted a consensus document emphasizing the desirability of onescreening of osteoporosis in this segment of the population, because identifying women at high risk of fragility fractures would be beneficial and would lead to great savings for patients and society.

Risks of death Don’t break your femur, hip or vertebraemeans to remain autonomous and live longer: according to data from the Ministry of Health, 15-25% of those who break a hip die within a year and another 20% lose the ability to walk forever and only 30-40% return as before. With difficulty for itself and costs for the system. That’s why, according to experts, a quick and easy assessment by a family doctor would be an inexpensive but effective method of identifying those at high risk of bone fragility. Maria Luisa Brandi, president of the Firmo Foundation for Research on Bone Diseases confirms: «In the last 10 years great attention has been paid to patients who have already fractured, but this risks overshadowing primary prevention fragility fractures, essential to avoid as many as possible; “Postmenopausal osteoporosis is a big red flag, so it needs to be identified, and the Iof is moving to get the Fragility Fracture Risk Chart, or Frax, adopted by healthcare systems around the world.” See also World Multiple Sclerosis Day, a social emergency: 3600 new diagnoses every year in Italy

The self-diagnosis test Frax is a 12-question questionnaire (see the test above, ed) which can be submitted by the doctor; a self-assessment of risk however, it is recommended by the Iof through an eight-question test. Even for menbecause they also suffer from osteoporosis.

Peak bone mass within 20 years Preventing fragility fractures is possible, but you have to think about it since you were a child because peak bone mass is reached at the end of adolescence, around the age of twenty: a resistant skeleton for the years to come is therefore built with a healthy lifestyle and a balanced and complete diet from birth onwards.

Winning ingredients The main elements for strong bones I am:

– l’physical exercisebecause movement reinforces them;

– a fair amount of vitamin Dwhich contributes to the absorption of calcium and 80% is produced in the skin exposed to the sun, 20% is introduced with the diet;

– good levels of soccerthe fundamental nutrient for bone health to be ensured through a varied and balanced diet in which dairy products, green leafy vegetables, nuts, waters rich in this mineral are not lacking.

There is a "bone doctor" After the age of 65, attention to diet, movement and vitamin D levels are equally important to prevent fractures and keep bones healthy, but especially those who are at risk of osteoporosis or have already had a fragility fracture may have need the Bone Doctor, the "bone doctor" which was recently established thanks to OrtoMed, the Italian Society of Orthopedics, Medicine and Rare Skeletal Diseases because, as Maria Luisa Brandi, executive director of OrtoMed explains, «many campaigns have been designed and launched for the primary and secondary prevention of osteoporosis, but to really tackle the problem, the preparation of specialist doctors and health professionals in general is equally fundamental".