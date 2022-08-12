Home Health The selfie of the CEO in tears shakes LinkedIn: “I fired, it’s only my fault”
The selfie of the CEO in tears shakes LinkedIn: "I fired, it's only my fault"

The selfie of the CEO in tears shakes LinkedIn: “I fired, it’s only my fault”

Braden Wallake has red eyes, a furrowed face tears. He photographed himself like this. A selfie amarowhich he decided to publish on LinkedInthe platform to which professionals connect to network and maybe looking for a job. Certainly not to publish emotional shots that they would find on Facebook o Instagram.

If she cries, Braden Wallake has a reason. She just has fired some of its employees. Wallake is the CEO of HyperSociala company that makes money through LinkedIn, offering services that optimize the posts published on this social network.

“I have been thinking a lot – he writes – whether to share this photo or not. For sure it is the most fragile thing I have ever published. We had to lay off some employees. In the past few weeks I have seen other layoffs on LinkedIn. Many of these depend on the economy, or for other reasons. Ours? My fault. “

Braden Wallake does not hide. “I made a decision last February and kept it too long,” she admits. He does not specify what this decision was, to those who ask him, he swears that she will explain it later, when her controversy on his post will be finished.

And then he adds why he decided to show themselves in tears: “I wish people understood that not all CEOs out there are cold-hearted and don’t care if they have to fire someone.”

The photo, the apologies, the sincerity. They weren’t enough.

On LinkedIn, where we usually exchange appreciation andhate speech is not covered, Wallake’s post has received more than seven thousand comments. Many of these, negative.

Some have defined the CEO’s post as ‘theatrical’. And who suggested Wallake to reduce the salary to retain dismissed employees. And still there are those criticism: “Your post is just about you, your feelings and how the layoffs have impacted you.”

“This is the most embarrassing thing I’ve seen on LinkedIn,” writes one user. But another, in response to this comment, replies: “I have been going to LinkedIn for a long time and I think, instead, that this is the bravest thing I have seen.”

Not all comments, in fact, are negative. There are also those who appreciate the way Wallake has exposed himself. And who claims that his post, in which fired employees are tagged, will help former HyperSocial employees find a new job.

Wallake’s selfie has collected in a short time about 600 shares and more than 29mila like. On LinkedIn, these numbers are a success. A success that perhaps Wallake did not wish for.

