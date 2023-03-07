Fedez e Clare Ferragni together again. After a long absence social, for the rapper everything seems to be back to normal. Less than 24 hours from the social outburst that led the singer to tell the truth about a silence which had inflamed the gossiphere is the Ferragnez they go back to posting pictures together, like they always have.

“Two months of shit”

Fedez he broke the silence and, finally, the many admirers of the most social couple in Italy discovered the real reason that led them to hypothesize the unimaginable. Rumors and rumors spoke of one crisis deep in the couple, after the famous simulated embrace and the kiss with Rosa Chemical on stage atAriston. And, after having suffered the media wave that was unleashed in silence for almost a month, the rapper clarified. It all started with post-op pancreatic cancer. Since then, Fedez has started hiring antidepressants to continue his life and work as soon as possible. But just the last drug prescribed had very serious side effects which led him to drastically interrupt the treatment. An inadvisable practice that triggered in him therebound effect, leading him to have nervous tics and stuttering. Two symptoms noted by his parents follower, worried about his health conditions. The long summary made in the stories of InstagramHowever, it certainly could not end without a thought for the only person who has never abandoned him: the Ferragni. In this month Chiara was the victim of a media wave that saw her as her husband’s executioner, while she actually kept silent to protect her husband. And now, Fedez, he pays her credit.

The return to social media

After the touching post dedicated by Fedez to the mother of her children, the two are back together even in everyday social life. “When something highly traumatic happens in your life (like a serious illness or a big one mourning) take care of your mental and emotional health and do not neglect your emotions or those of the people around you. A hug », Fedez wrote less than 24 hours ago, receiving a simple heart from Ferragni that tells more than many words. And, now, in the Instagram stories, Fedez and Ferragni show themselves together, embracing and smiling. An implicit way to deny the many rumors of gossip. No couple crisis, only health problems that the two faced (as always) hand in hand.

