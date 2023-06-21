The SeniorenLebenshilfe is expanding in Leipzig: Mrs. Anne-Kathrin Thomas becomes the new life helper

Life helper in Leipzig

Leipzig, June 20th, 2023. Supporting seniors so that they can spend their old age independently in their own homes – that is the great mission of SeniorenLebenshilfe. The franchise company has also been represented in Leipzig for some time. Now the SeniorenLebenshilfe is growing: Ms. Anne-Kathrin Thomas, a trained foreign language secretary, is now available as a life helper.

Pre-caregiving help: What makes SeniorenLebenshilfe different

The SeniorenLebenshilfe is primarily there for senior citizens who are not yet in need of care or only need a little care. For these people, everyday life often means that they are dependent on neighbors, friends or relatives in many respects: Here they need a little help with shopping, there with housework. However, older people in particular often do not want to be a burden, and families often find it difficult to reconcile the additional work with their busy schedules.

The spouses Benjamin and Carola Braun, who founded SeniorenLebenshilfe together more than 10 years ago, wanted to remedy the situation. The most important approach: The life helpers, who work nationwide, should offer all important services from a single source. They are not only domestic help or shopping service, but are there for almost all tasks that relieve seniors in everyday life. In addition, it is always the same life helper who comes to visit – an important prerequisite for a trusting, cordial relationship to develop.

The helpers can do all that

What the Lebenshelfer do for their seniors is so diverse that it cannot be summed up in just a few words. However, the main components of their work are help in the household and with shopping, a transport service with their own car, accompanying them outside the home – for example to the doctor -, support with postal and administrative matters as well as active leisure activities. The focus is always on the wishes of the respective senior.

“We do everything except care” – this is how Carola Braun sometimes describes the extensive range. It is not uncommon for life helpers to stay by their seniors’ side until the end. They often become an important support in everyday life not only for the seniors themselves, but also for relatives and an all-round contact person for numerous issues. If the life helpers are unable to help, for example because it is about renovations in the house or the installation of a house emergency call system, they can fall back on a large network of qualified service providers – and of course organize the appropriate appointments right away.

Anne-Kathrin Thomas always wanted to work with people

Ms. Thomas has had an eventful professional and private life. The trained foreign language secretary spent more than eight years abroad in Italy, where she worked in a wide variety of areas. Even after her return to Germany in 2007, she was employed in a variety of ways – including as an assistant and secretary. Throughout her work, however, one thing stuck in her mind above all: she found the greatest pleasure in working for and with people.

It was this longing for valuable, life-oriented work that finally brought her to SeniorenLebenshilfe. Supported by the franchise company, she ventured into self-employment in order to be able to work with senior citizens directly at their place of residence. As a life helper, she can contribute two of her greatest strengths: her great empathy and her pragmatic, solution-oriented nature. Some of her seniors can certainly benefit from her private interests. Ms. Thomas likes to spend time gardening, is familiar with Italian cuisine and deals with holistic health studies.

What else is there to know about SeniorenLebenshilfe?

The company behind SeniorenLebenshilfe is Salanje GmbH, founded more than 10 years ago by the Braun couple in Berlin. The SeniorenLebenshilfe is designed as a franchise company. All Lebenshelfer and Lebenshelferinnen are self-employed as franchisees. That’s why they all work at their own place of residence – with seniors very close by. The SeniorenLebenshilfe is now represented at many locations in Germany.

However, this is far from enough to be able to provide for all seniors. That is why the Berlin headquarters is always looking for more life helpers at all locations in Germany. Previous experience is not absolutely necessary, as all life helpers are extensively trained and trained for their new profession. Interested parties can contact SeniorenLebenshilfe directly for more information.

SeniorenLebenshilfe offers everyday support for seniors. A life helper provides support in everyday life, when shopping, accompanies you to the doctor and also organizes leisure time with the seniors. A car is also always available.

Contact

senior life support

Benjamin Brown

Ahrweilerstr. 29

14197 Berlin

0800/83221100

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

