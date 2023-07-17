The Sensible and Soft Approach to Intermittent Fasting: Improving Metabolism without Sacrifices

Intermittent Fasting: A Sensible and Social Approach

Intermittent fasting has become a popular trend in the world of dieting, often seen as a new secular totem. However, like any fashion that transforms into a religion, it comes with its fair share of risks. But fear not, for there is a sensible and soft way to practice intermittent fasting without sacrificing meals or skipping lunches.

The key is to extend the natural nocturnal fast by a few hours. By avoiding late dinners and refraining from eating as soon as you wake up, you can effortlessly incorporate intermittent fasting into your routine. For example, have your last meal at 9pm and maintain an empty stomach for 12 hours, postponing breakfast until 9am. This 12:12 model has been promoted by many studies as it improves metabolism without causing any significant problems.

One of the advantages of this approach is its social aspect. Unlike more restrictive forms of fasting, where you eat within an eight-hour window ending before 4-5pm, the 12:12 method allows you to enjoy dinners with friends and loved ones. After all, well-being isn’t just about the mechanisms of the body; it’s also about mental and social satisfaction.

While skipping meals during the day may seem tempting, it can have negative effects on hormonal balance, especially for women of childbearing age. Prolonged daytime fasting for more than a month can even lead to a lack of menstruation. With the 12:12 fast, breakfast is simply postponed, and lunch remains a regular part of your day.

However, despite the benefits, it’s important to recognize the dangers of thoughtless abstinence from food. Malnutrition is a real concern, as our bodies need other nutrients besides energy. From vitamins to fatty acids, these vital substances cannot be stored in times of fasting. This is why it is crucial for children, the elderly, pregnant women, and individuals with specific health conditions to follow fasting guidelines under strict clinical supervision.

Interestingly, an important study sheds light on the potential benefits of prolonged night fasting. In a survey conducted on approximately 2400 US women, participating in the WHEL study, it was discovered that extending the nighttime fasting period reduced the risk of breast cancer recurrence. This noteworthy finding highlights the potential impact of intermittent fasting on our health.

While intermittent fasting may have gained a zealous following, it is crucial to approach it sensibly and responsibly. By adopting a soft approach and adhering to the 12:12 model, you can potentially improve your metabolism and overall well-being without sacrificing social and mealtime pleasures. As with any dietary practice, it is advisable to consult with a healthcare professional before making any significant changes to your eating habits.

