Important data and memories are all in the iPhone. Of course, iPhone backup has become an infinitely important thing, but if you really don’t like to use Apple’s official Finder/iTunes, photos and other apps to back up your iPhone, is there any alternative?No problem, this article will share a fairly intuitive and easy-to-use professional iPhone Backup Manager DearMob iPhone Managerthe point is that this software hasFree serial number activity,And isSend full-featured v5.7 latest version serial numberIn addition, there is a 40% discount on the lifetime version plan. If you think it is good to use the free version, remember to seize the time to buy the lifetime version.

If you want to know more details of the event and the functions and features of DearMob iPhone Manager, please continue reading this article.

DearMob Limited Time Event: Free Serial Number & 40% off lifetime edition

This time, DearMob mainly launched two major promotions, plus an extra daily gift promotion event, unconditional free one every day, the biggest prize includes iPhone 13!

Event 1. DearMob iPhone Manager latest V5.7 serial number for free + iPhone 13 lucky draw chance

Except this timeFree DearMob iPhone Manager latest V5.7 serial numberIn addition, you can also getOne chance to win the iPhone 13. The way to get it is also very simple, first click the link below to enter the DearMob limited-time free event page,

Follow these steps again:

Step 1.

Click【Free Download】to download DearMob iPhone Manager V5.7.

Step 2.

Check the correct DearMob iPhone Manager V5.7 function icon sequence (ie[A]), then enter your own[E-mail address]and finally press[Submit].

In this way, you can get a free serial number and a chance to win an iPhone 13 lucky draw (the list of winners will be announced on the website on 2022/9/30), isn’t it easy?

Step 3.

In a very short time, you will receive an email with the serial number of the Mac version and the Win version, please rememberComplete registration with serial number before 2022/9/10it would be a pity to avoid serial number invalidation.

※ This time, the serial number that DearMob will send for freeCan use all the functions of the current version (v5.7)but justSubsequent version updates are not possibleso the new iPhone or iOS/iPadOS may not be supported in the future, please pay special attention.

Can I get a serial number with an iPhone/iPad?

Friends who use iPhone/iPad to read this article can skip the steps of downloading the software first, just check the correct answer, fill in the E-mail, and you can also receive a free serial number, then remember to go back to the computer to download the software, and use the serial number to complete the registration. Can.

Event 2. DearMob iPhone Manager Lifetime License Discount 40% If you feel good after trying the free version, you might as well take advantage of the current 40% discount to start the lifetime version of this software. The original price of the serial number for two Mac versions is US$79.95 (about NT$2,400), and the discount is US$29.95 (NT$900). Save a lot of money. After purchasing the lifetime version, you can upgrade for free forever, and it can also support future iPhone/iPad and iOS/iPadOS. See also Beware of the possible harmful effects of these 6 foods on the brain and memory from the age of 40

What are the important features of DearMob iPhone Manager?

DearMob iPhone Manager has five main functions:photo management、music management、Recording and video management、Backup recoveryas well asfile transfer; Also includes data security, contact information, podcasts, books, sounds, apps, messages, calendars, bookmarks and pen drives.



This software also has many bright and convenient features, such as: You can export the edited photos and the original file, or only the edited photos, and the photo backup is more flexible

Support Wi-Fi connection to transfer data

Support direct conversion of HEIC photos to JPG files when exporting

Support latest Apple ProRAW

Convert to Apple-compatible MP3, AAC format when inputting music

Military-grade encryption for exported files to improve data security

Make iPhone Personalized Ringtones Easily

Check iPhone/iPad battery capacity and cycle To sum up, it is to centralize the backup and data management functions scattered on Mac/Win, and it also supports many commonly used functions. The overall use is simpler and more intuitive and more convenient.

If you want to know more DearMob iPhone Manager app, please refer to our previous sharing article. See also

Activity 3. Draw a gift box once a day and take it home

This time, there is also a lottery for Buddha Heart. Each computer has an opportunity to “unpack the gift box” once a day. After unpacking, the lottery result will be displayed directly. The contents of the prizes are as follows:

iPhone 13 ($699.00 value): 1 unit

($699.00 value): 1 unit EASY FOTO serial number ($29.95 value): 2,000 sets

($29.95 value): 2,000 sets Macbooster serial number ($79.95 value): 2,000 sets

($79.95 value): 2,000 sets VideoProc Converter v4.8 serial number ($78.90 value): 2,000 sets

($78.90 value): 2,000 sets VideoProc Vlogger serial number(free license)

In addition to the biggest prize, iPhone 13, other serial number prizes are also very useful tools and software. Weili always recommends drawing more and preparing more, maybe one day it will come in handy.

Remember to keep the event page or bookmark the event page directly, and try your luck every day to get your iPhone 13 home!