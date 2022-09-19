Home Health The serious mistake with medicines: where they should be thrown
Health

by admin
In all homes there is at least one drawer dedicated to medicines. A pharmacy ready for any eventuality. But should a drug expire, here’s where to throw it

In all case of the Italians there is at least one drawer dedicated to the conservation of medicines. A ready-to-use pharmacy for every pain and problem that could affect the landlord or his family. So many drugs for any kind of situation from pain relievers, to antihistamines, or antipyretics and analgesics. Without forgetting the first aid products such as gauze, bandages but also ointments against burns.

Of course, before taking any drug it is always advisable consult your own general practitioner to assess whether the correct method is being taken against a problem that has arisen. But before taking a medicine it is always it is advisable to check the leaflet of the package but also the expiry date of the product. But when the latter were to be overcome, where and how they come disposed of?

Where to throw out expired drugs

The problem of accumulating some obsessively and preventively drugs, ready for any eventuality is only one: the expiration date. In fact, if these should have expired they must never be ingested and taken. In fact, as declared by AIFA: “Over time one may occur degradation of the active ingredient which, in addition to affecting its efficacy, may involve risks in terms of safety“. It would therefore be healthier and healthier for him to eat a candy.

So what to do? Surely do not ingest the medicine and understand how you can dispose of the product in an environmentally friendly manner. It is always good to remember that, being a drug, it is rich in chemicals and cannot be disposed of as a fruit that has gone bad. But then where do they have to throw away these drugs?

Certainly not in the various bins “Classics” for recycling. There are, near the pharmacies, gods special bins for the collection of expired drugs. It is therefore to dispose of it in a suitable manner without throwing it into the unsorted bin. furthermore, as reported on the leaflet: “Medicines should not be disposed of via wastewater and household waste. Ask your pharmacist how to throw away medicines he no longer uses. This will help protect the environment ”.

