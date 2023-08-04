The Serious Risks of Heat Stroke and Sunstroke: Irreversible Damage to Vital Organs and Even Death

Title: Medical Director Warns of the Dangers of Heat Stroke and Sunstroke

Subtitle: Prompt Treatment is Crucial to Prevent Irreversible Organ Damage and Death

[City/Country] – In a recent interview with Europa Press, Ángel Villamor, the medical director of iQtra Medicina Avanzada, highlighted the severe risks associated with heat stroke and sunstroke. According to Villamor, these medical conditions can lead to irreversible organ damage, particularly in the brain and kidneys. In extreme cases, if not promptly detected and treated, they can even be fatal.

Heat stroke and sunstroke occur when the body loses its ability to regulate temperature and cool itself, leading to sudden inflammation of vital organs. Villamor emphasized the importance of recognizing early symptoms, such as red skin and excessive sweating, which can progress to red, dry skin. Other warning signs include increased breathing and heart rate, throbbing headache, weakness, muscle cramps, and altered mental status.

“When we talk about treatment, we cannot stress enough that heat stroke is the most serious form of heat injury and requires immediate action, regardless of how mild the symptoms may appear,” explained Villamor.

In case of suspected heat stroke or sunstroke, Villamor advised removing the affected person from the hot environment and rapidly cooling their head, neck, armpits, and groin. It is crucial to seek urgent medical attention. If water is not readily available, a fan, fan, or air conditioning can be used to help lower body temperature.

To prevent these conditions, Villamor recommended wearing light-colored and loose-fitting clothing, regularly applying sunscreen every two to three hours, staying hydrated by drinking at least two and a half liters of fluids daily in small amounts, and gradually acclimatizing to hot environments before engaging in intense physical activities.

The medical director emphasized that taking any symptoms seriously and acting quickly on suspected heat stroke or sunstroke can mean the difference between a manageable situation and a serious medical emergency. Prevention and prompt attention are vital to avoid devastating consequences.

The increasing frequency and severity of heatwaves in recent years have raised concerns globally, reinforcing the urgency to educate and raise awareness about the risks associated with extreme heat. It is essential for individuals to be vigilant about their own health during hot weather conditions and prioritize immediate medical attention when necessary.

