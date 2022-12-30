Work in progress at the Serotti gym in Osteria Grande. The municipal administration has launched an intervention which, barring hitches, will allow the structure to be returned perfectly usable on January 16, and therefore just a few days after the return of elementary school children to school after the Christmas holidays.

The extraordinary maintenance intervention foresees the farewell to the old floor surface of the gym, which will be replaced with a new elastic flooring for multipurpose sports use. To this intervention, then, is added the creation of LED lighting inside the gymnasium which is used not only by the primary school of the hamlet, but also by various sports associations in the area.

The commissioner for Public Works Giuliano Giordani and the managing director for Sport Andrea Dall’Olio spoke on the works, who commented on the start of the intervention as follows: “The administration has positively evaluated and accepted the request presented by the associations to create these important improvements to the municipal sports facility. We thank the technical office and the sports office of the Municipality for the commitment they are dedicating to returning a qualitatively superior gym to the school and to the sportsmen”.

Going into the details of the costs and execution of the works, the repaving intervention will be carried out precisely by drawing from the resources of the municipal administration through an investment that is close to 70 thousand euros (to be precise 66,698.93 euros, including VAT) and provides for the laying some linoleum, installed on a load distribution plan made up of layers of high density wood and a special elastic plan, with wooden skirting boards to complete the perimeter.

The lines will then be drawn and painted to allow the gym to be able to practice various sports: volleyball, basketball, skating and 5-a-side football, a connecting slide for the entrance to the gym, and four compasses for attaching sports equipment.

On the other hand, as regards the adaptation of the lighting system with LED lights, the expenditure for the municipal administration will amount to a further 15,860 euros (VAT included).

