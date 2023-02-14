What a blow, guys! And yes, not later than a few hours ago they were all in jujube soup for the heroes of Sanremo. Take Deborah Serracchiani. She attached to social media she wrote: “A successful Festival that tells in an intelligent way and with the sometimes provocative forms and languages ​​of art, an Italy ahead of those who govern it. Congratulations to all those who have worked for months on such a complex event that grows year after year” . Then an election Sunday was enough to reveal reality to these dreamers. The awakening was decidedly painful, even if none of them will deign to admit it. As they will never admit that yesterday’s tramway starts from afar, she is one with the defeat of last September 25 and is the daughter of seven deadly sins that for years left he reiterates without anyone having the courage to say mea culpa. Because it’s always someone else’s fault.

The double oven

Look to the moderates or go after the populism of Joseph Conte? Who knows! It depends on what’s right at the moment. It has always been like this. It is no coincidence that while in Lombardy the dem went hand in hand with the 5 Star Movement trying to shelter from the “friendly” fire of the Third Pole led by Letizia Moratti, in Lazio they went hand in hand with the Third Pole trying to avoid the tripping of the 5 Star Movement led by Donatella Bianchi. A real sitcom worthy of this left bewildered and looking for a character to play. Also because the whole Brancaleone Army gets hurt. In fact, if the dem lick their wounds, Conte e Charles Calenda they are certainly no better. The blow is generalized.

The election campaign

Alliances aside, looking back on the whole electoral campaign was nothing short of absurd. While in fact the two candidates, Pierfrancesco Majorino e Alessio D’Amatotrudged and sank day by day in the polls, the Democratic party he threw himself body and soul to defend the terrorist Alfredo Cospito. All topped off with a hilarious primary campaign. With Stefano Bonaccini ed Elly Schlein which resurrect the ius soli, open ports, the legalization of soft drugs, the inheritance tax and so on. In short, all the paraphernalia of the local left. That, to be clear, that made her lose contact with the real country. After all, it wasn’t one of their female voters who asked, “Where’s the left?”

The exploit of San Remo

The week before the vote, al San Remo Festivalthe left unsheathed heavy artillery: Fedez who tears up the photograph of Deputy Minister Galeazzo Bignami, attacks Minister Eugenia Roccella and asks Meloni to legalize cannabis; Roberto Benigni who takes the chair and gives a civics lesson; the volleyball player Paola Egonu which gives Italians racist e Clare Ferragni which accuses Italian society of sexism; Rosa Chemical who, in the absence of LGBT activists on stage, waves a vibrator and mimes homosexual embraces in the audience. In short, a progressive tour de force paid for by taxpayers. And after the Sanremo hangover?

The Ztl of the left

After the Sanremo hangover, a devastating hang over. The regional elections they ended up with Attilio Fontana in Lombardy at 54.7% and Francesco Rocca in Lazio at 53.88%, both twenty points behind the candidate of the left. A cold shower. So cold that it hurts like a slap given with an open hand. Not even the pollsters had imagined it so painful. But the world is optimistic like the mayor Beppe Sala: “We won in all of Milan”. And Majorino with him: “It’s a good basis to start from”. But more than a “base from which to start” the Lombard capital appears as a limited traffic zone (very expensive) within which the dem are confined.

Reconfirmations and rejection

The simplest reading of yesterday’s vote is roughly the following: the (good) government of Lombardy is reconfirmed, the (bad) government of Lazio is instead trumped. And yes, reading some of the press over the last five years, the result of this election should have been the exact opposite. Do you remember what they wrote about Fontana? How much mud! And do you remember how they carried Nicola Zingaretti and his team in the palm of their hands? And instead…

Sinister narratives

Speaking of distorted narratives… yesterday’s vote made us discover that Lombard voters weren’t angry with Fontana at all. And to think that the campaign of the progressive press had been so hammering. Take the narrative of managing the pandemic. The governor has suffered everything: the media pillory for the badly worn mask, the judicial ordeal for the supply of the scrubs (which ended up in the classic “the fact does not exist”), the accusations for missing the red zone and so on. And then? Then it turns out that in the Municipalities, on which the first wave of Covid hit with greater ferocity, the Northern League came out of the polls even better than in 2018.

Il day after

Once the scappola is finally taken, is it time for mea culpa? Not at all. Listen for a while Enrico Letta: “The Democratic Party remains the first opposition party”. Clap, clap! And Calenda: “The voters are not always right”. Ah well… if he doesn’t get voted, it’s not his fault but those who don’t vote for him. Masterful! Majorino focuses on the classic: “Not having a leader didn’t help”. Not that, when Letta was at the helm, the Democratic Party did any better. But woe to say! Even in the newspapers no mea culpa. The Everyday occurrence Of Marco Travaglio: “Meloni wins for abandonment of readers”. More more! The Tomorrow: “Democracy blocked in the country with no more voters”. The print: “If abstention wins, democracy loses”. And finally, Republic: “Empty ballot boxes, Meloni wins”. For heaven’s sake, it’s never nice to have a low turnout, but can we say that the candidates from the centre-right were better than those from the left? Or is this also a mortal sin?