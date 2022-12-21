Another case of sexism in a university emerged from the School of Emergency Medicine of the University of Modena and Reggio Emilia, where the chat created by some postgraduates was allegedly discovered in which female colleagues were classified on the basis of attractiveness, even with photos stolen from their social profiles. The exchanges would have taken place on Whatsapp, in a group created specifically for this purpose. As reported by the Gazette of Modenathe rector Carlo Adolfo Porro has decided to start an internal investigation, with a disciplinary commission that will have to clarify the matter. The case allegedly broke out when the director of the school of Emergency Medicine, Luca Roncucci, has received several reports from the residents. The professor would therefore have organized a meeting between the members of the chat and the women targeted by the sexist comments contained therein. Apologies were made and accepted at that meeting, and despite – according to reports from the Gazette of Modena – Roncucci had invited the students to proceed with a tougher measure, the latter would have decided to desist. The director of the school of Emergency Medicine would have nevertheless sent an email to all the residents to inform the other students of the incident and, above all, to make sure that such episodes do not happen again. The episode intervenes in an already tense moment in Unimore. There Journal in fact, he reconstructs that a problem had recently been reported regarding the Policlinico changing rooms, which women and men would be forced to share due to lack of space. Another matter that the management would have taken charge of, promising to “check the situation as soon as possible”. The Emilian affair also comes after the one that had already exploded in Palermo, where a similar case had been discovered in which an economics PhD student had drawn up a real ranking of female colleagues “based on physical beauty” and alleged sexual performance.

