the shadow of the Benadryl Challenge on tragedy

Jacob Stevens Greenfield began having epileptic seizures immediately after ingesting over-the-counter antihistamine tablets to hallucinate following the infamous challenge that has been popular on TikTok since 2020. The platform reiterates its commitment to remove all content that promotes dangerous behavior, but has not found any trends related to the so-called “benadryl challenge”.

The ‘Benadryl challenge’ may have claimed another victim in the USA. A 13-year-old from Ohio, Jacob Stevens Greenfield, died after being on a respirator for six days. He had ingested 13 tablets of Benadrylan over-the-counter antihistamine, whose overdose can cause “serious heart problems, seizures, coma or even death,” the US Food and Drug Administration said in a public warning about the deadly challenge that has been all the rage for at least three years. on TikTok.

Jacob died on April 12 at Nationwide Children’s Hospital. Six days earlier, her sister had immediately called 911 after her friends ran downstairs from her house where she lived, saying she was having a epileptic crisis.

“When the paramedics arrived at the scene they performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation and it took over an hour to get his heart pounding to be transported to Children’s,” said the 13-year-old’s aunt, Ashley Dean. “We prayed and prayed for a miracle and to be able to bring Jacob home.” That miracle didn’t happen.

A case similar to the one that saw Jacob as a victim dates back to April 2020 and at the time it was a 15-year-old girl who lost her life. There Food and Drug Administration meanwhile announced ainvestigation to check if there have been similar events recently.

He Benadryl (diphenhydramine hydrochloride) it’s a antihistamine. It is used for the symptomatic treatment of seasonal pollinosis (rhinitis and conjunctivitis), urticaria and also itching, in addition to rhinitis. It is a safe and effective drug when used as recommended, the FDA said. For adults, the recommended dose is 1-2 tablets up to 4 times a day and in any case not more than 5 milligrams per body weight every 24 hours. The thirteen year old would swallowed 13 tablets in a few minutes.

Even the manufacturer of Benadryl, the Johnson & Johnsoncondemned in an official statement themisuse of your medication and called the challenge ‘dangerous’. “We are working with TikTok and other social platforms to remove content that exhibits this behavior,” the statement read. “We will seek to collaborate across the industry and with key stakeholders to address this dangerous behavior,” they add in the statement.

It must be said that too TikTok always tried to block dangerous challenges which he manages to intercept on his platform. In fact, if you search for “benadryl” or “benadryl challenge” on the social search bar, no video appears.