The shame of Wladimiro Zagrebelsky’s “safe havens”.

The Press of 12 January 2023

A law can direct the conduct of those it addresses and clearly indicate the will of the legislator. It’s its function. Or it can cover with words, from which perhaps one cannot disagree, an unspoken will, filtered like a message for those who need to understand. A will that then emerges from the concrete conduct of the state authorities. This is the case with the first law decree of this year, which dictates new rules of conduct for ships that “systematically carry out search and rescue activities at sea”: the ships of non-governmental organizations that cross in the Mediterranean, in search of dinghies venturing towards the Italian coasts. Under the edifying list of international conventions on the law of the sea, on the fundamental rights of people and on the fight against trafficking in human beings, which it is declared that the Italian authorities will comply with, there is the long list of obligations to which those rescuers among the which they must comply with. The behavior of ship masters is not always strictly described, so that there is no discretionary margin for an authority wishing to dispute violations. This is all the more worrying because the decree contains administrative sanctions that will be established by the prefects – bodies of the Ministry of the Interior – and will be accompanied by the immediate administrative detention of the ship, which causes it to cease sailing. The detention is established, not when the violation is ascertained and the sanction becomes definitive, but already at the moment the violation is contested. The appeals are almost useless.

The rules imposed on the ship’s commanders seem to tend to different purposes, and taken one by one they can also manifest positive needs, which, however, appear to be of very dubious reasonableness as a whole.

It is their combination that reveals the purpose of the new legislation: to regulate to restrict the activity of saving lives at sea, make it more expensive for those who carry it out, impose long periods of detention of ships or divert them from the rescue work.

That this is the purpose of the regulations is clearly stated, not in the text that can be read in the Official Gazette of the Republic, but in the declarations addressed to the public, where disconcerting things are said, such as that of the minister of the interior, according to which it would be to prevent private individuals from taking the place of State bodies.

To prevent, indeed. But the rescue work carried out by the NGOs is added to and does not replace that of the service carried out at sea by the Coast Guard and the Guardia di Finanza. A remarkable service, but evidently insufficient since where the NGOs are there are no State ships.

And on the other hand, the real novelty is found in the government decisions for the assignment of the Safe Port which, according to international conventions, ships require to disembark rescued people: no longer ports in Sicily, Calabria or Puglia, but – we see it in these days – Ancona. And then perhaps we will see Genoa or Trieste: as far away as possible, in order to commit the ships on long journeys and force the people on board to wait for the rescue to be completed. Thus the costs faced by the ships increase and their presence on the places where the rescues are carried out decreases. To achieve this goal, the decree law requires each ship, after having embarked the shipwrecked, to go immediately to the Safe Port indicated by the authorities, without embarking other people in need of assistance and without transferring those already taken on board to other ships. The purpose is clear: to make the ships travel uselessly and for a long time. We don’t worry about the health of the people on board, even if they are often in precarious conditions. On the other hand, this government, since its early days, has tried to adopt a less sophisticated solution than the current one, such as purely and simply denying the landing in Italy, leaving the ships with people on board to wait at sea. The operation – which cannot be forgotten – ended with the isolation of Italy in Europe (with the lesson given by France) and a complete retreat, so evident and even ostentatious was the violation of European and international standards on the matter . It is also possible that this or that provision now contained in the decree law, in itself and in the abstract, is not illegal (even laws can be illegal when they are against the Constitution or against the international conventions to which Italy is a party) and falls within an area in which the discretion of the States prevails. However, the purely juridical evaluation is not the only one that is required. There is also the one that leads to a political and moral criticism.