The Shangri-La Diet: A Unique Approach to Weight Loss Through Food Choice

Shangri-La Diet: A New Slimming Practice to Achieve the Perfect Balance Between Hunger and Satiety

Have you ever heard of the Shangri-La diet? Here’s what this slimming practice consists of and what foods to consume.

Even if we are now in the month of August and we are already in the middle of the summer season, it is never too late to go on a diet and try to throw off a few extra pounds. Many people are already thinking of postponing the fateful decision until September, but there are several solutions that can be implemented even during the summer season, so as not to overdo it with food, but at the same time not to deprive oneself too much of the pleasures of the summer.

Those who want to lose weight at all costs and even in the shortest possible time have really tried every type of diet, but for some years now, a new slimming practice called Shangri-La has gained popularity. It is a diet that is capable of maintaining the perfect balance between hunger and satiety, and all this depends on the foods we eat every day.

The Shangri-La diet is a diet that has spread throughout the world since 2006 and was presented for the first time in the homonymous book by psychologist Seth Roberts, a professor at Tsinghua University and the University of California at Berkeley. As the psychologist explains in his work, this diet is based on the different palatability of foods that can vary the levels of satiety and hunger in each individual.

As written by Roberts in his work “The Shangri-La Diet”, he himself managed to lose 20 kg by following a diet based on low glycemic index foods and sushi. The idea behind his experiments occurred to him during a trip to Paris where he realized that he was less and less hungry than expected since he consumed drinks with a different taste than those he was used to in his country.

The Shangri-La diet proposes to individuals to eat a neutral-tasting food every day or a food that has no particular impact on our taste buds. Roberts has identified two main foods for this role: sugar water and olive oil to be consumed before each meal. As for the quantities, the psychologist proposes taking them from 100 to 400 calories each day.

These two products would reduce the sense of appetite and therefore would push us to eat less during the day; moreover, Roberts also proposes to introduce into our diet other foods with a taste that is not too welcome or intense to entice us to eat less and less during the day.

Whether you’re looking to shed a few pounds or just maintain a healthy weight, the Shangri-La diet may offer a unique approach. By focusing on the palatability of foods and their impact on hunger and satiety, this slimming practice aims to create a more balanced relationship with food. So, if you’re looking for a new strategy to achieve your weight loss goals, why not give the Shangri-La diet a try?

