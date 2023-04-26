The shipwreck of healthcare in Umbria

by Nicola Preiti and Andrea Fora

Dear Director,

it can’t all be coincidence. There is evidently a premeditated plan on the part of the regional government to dissolve the Umbrian public health system. Today’s and tomorrow’s too.

To today’s mismanagement, which in fact denies citizens health care, provided for by the Constitution (as highlighted by the Court of Auditors), is added a programmatic malpractice that jeopardizes its future.

To date, there is no corner of the region where health care is not suffering. Territorial services are suffering and hospital services are in crisis.

Specialist services, as certified by AGENAS, have undergone a drastic reduction. Waiting lists are blocked or very long, with patients forced after many months of waiting to cross the region from one end to the other. Or to turn more conveniently to private individuals. Naturally paying out of their own pocket what they would already be entitled to for the taxes they pay.

The accounts, as is known, are out of control with a deficit of around 250 million and at the same time the region manages not to even use national resources: 2.8 million have not been spent, destined by the previous government to waiting lists.

Will our heroes not even fully use the resources of the PNRR?

But it is the future that worries us, if it is possible, even more due to the chaos of programming.

Let’s go in order. The Regional Health Plan (PSR) was pre-adopted by the council in November 2021. This plan, as we already reported at the time, was empty (to be good). But above all it had been struck down by the obligatory opinion of the University of 18 January 2022 (was this opinion of the University sent to the Ministry?), which stigmatized its limits and called for a radical revision.

Unexpectedly, three months later a memorandum of understanding with the University was pre-adopted (and not yet approved) which contradicts the PSR, enters heavily into the organization of the SSR, establishes the formation of integrated hospitals, distorts the management model by effectively conferring an integral (illegitimate) delegation of power to the University, over the hospitals and over the entire regional health system, even in relations with private individuals. This delegation was associated with the almost complete removal of responsibility from the University from a financial point of view, from the contribution of present, past and future resources.

In this context, the same Regional Health Plan already crushed by the University was definitively adopted in August 2022.

Evidently, the fundamental planning act of the Region in health, constituted by the PSR of which the agreement with the University should have been part in advance, was then found to be irrelevant with respect to the choices (which ones??) that one wants to make.

The lunar press conference of 17 April fits into this navigation without a route and without a helmsman. The Region and the University have illustrated a phantom document (which they have not presented) in which a new organization of the integrated hospitals (which does not yet exist) would be designed in the darkness of the aforementioned programmatic confusion.

In short, they think they are going ahead with indefinite protocols, with partial resolutions lacking programmatic coherence, lacking any distinction of tasks, roles and responsibilities between the two institutions. Without a shred of analysis, forecasting and projection on the real development of assistance to citizens, on the quality of care and choices, on the need for personnel and selection methods, and above all on the costs induced by others and which will inevitably fall on citizens umbrians.

This health policy of the Regional Council certainly responds to specific interests, but certainly not those of Umbrian citizens.

Nicola Preitiprovincial coordinator Italia Viva Perugia

Andrea Foraregional councilor Civic Pact for Umbria-Italia Viva

April 26, 2023

