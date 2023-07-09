The Show of Records, falls from almost 10 meters: fear for Gerry Scotti

Fear a lo Show I Recorded. One of the competitors intent on trying to score a record of Guinness World Record fell almost 10 meters.

The Programme: The Show of Records

“The Show of Records” is a popular television program broadcast on Canale 5 and hosted by the beloved Gerry Scotti. The programme, which is now in its thirteenth year, offers viewers a series of exciting challenges in which the contestants try to set new world records.

From trying to make the longest sequence of dance moves Hip Hop ever performed, to gravity-defying tightrope walkers on a vertical pole, the Show of Records continues to engage audiences with its incredible performances.

Live Incident: The Fall of Milo Scotton

The most recent installment of the Show I Recorded he reserved a moment of fear for the conductor Gerry Scotti and viewers. During his performance, the acrobat Milo Scotton he tried to beat his personal best, which is to cross a ten-meter course by driving a ten-meter high ladder. However, during the performance, one foot of the ladder went off the rail and Milo fell from the top.

Recovery and Milo’s New Record

Despite the accident and the fall, Milo he showed great courage and determination. After the crash, in fact, he managed to recover and wanted to try the challenge again. On her second attempt, he cleared the course without any problems, improving on hers Guinness World Record. An example of courage and tenacity that left the audience and conductor Gerry Scotti speechless.

The Show of Records: an appointment not to be missed

Despite tense moments like this,”The Show of Records” remains one of the most loved television appointments by the Italian public. The program, with its ten episodes scheduled for this season, promises to continue to give incredible emotions and performances. The winning formula of “Lo Show dei Record” lies in its unique mix of entertainment, suspense and ever more ambitious challenges. We just have to tune in to Canale 5 to find out what the next episodes of this one-of-a-kind show have in store