The sick doctor – Daily Health

10 MAG – Dear Director,

apparently, lately, we have a new patient in the waiting room: it’s the doctor. To identify it as such, are the headlines of these days and the usual Anglo-Saxon definition is used which shows more than defines, like all words in disposable language: burn-out. In current Italian, it would be: tiredness, demotivation, for the curb tongue: big annoyance. The problems that come home to roost come from afar, I can well say taking into account my almost forty years of profession, years in which nothing has changed for local medicine.

Since 1988, the year in which I began to be a general practitioner as a substitute, strictly free to score points, because this was the fashion of those times, the only major revolution was the advent of the computer in the clinic, a fundamental tool for our work which from an ally has become a tool in the hands of the enemy: the bureaucracy that keeps us glued to our seats for the benefit of an idiotic system to which we have given our computers.

For the rest, everyone’s carelessness has kept local medicine on the margins of the system with a paradox that is stubbornly current: the core activity of the entire NHS, general medicine, does not belong to the public service. You fight on the front lines with an army you rent and pay so much per kilo. It’s an old story: the general practitioner who doesn’t have a user but only clients with the ax of recusal in hand: either you give me the certificate or I change the doctor.

Is it possible to work in Science and Consciousness when your work depends on a clientelistic logic and, with this, you have to pay for rent, electricity, telephone, heating and petrol? Have you ever seen the municipal police pay the rent for their offices? Have you ever seen a hospital doctor pay for his holidays and sick leave? How is it possible to manage the first health line in the area with professionals who do not belong to the State, to the USL, to the hospital and lately, not even to the citizens, considering the beatings you see in the clinics between doctors and patients? How is it possible that the State continues to accept all this, unable to incorporate the strategic importance of our role to such an extent that it does not even define it as a role, considering that to date, there is no specific university training for our profession and there is no an institutional recognition as a role in the Public Health Service? But, even worse, why have the unions for forty years kept keeping us on the street corner, hat in hand, like medicine peons?

If we have to acknowledge that in many years we have kept potentates like FIMMG and ENPAM standing only for their exclusive benefit and no improvement for our contractual status, then the burnout is an announced and perfect storm that now hangs over the whole system. If we were capable of self-criticism, we could not so much identify the culprits, because in our country there are never culprits but only exonerated for lack of evidence, but intervene on the causes and finally change the paradigm. Local medicine has changed but we continue to bear the reputation of Dr. Guido Tersilli, a tragicomic Mutua doctor with the face of Alberto Sordi and nobody is really interested in changing pace.

Not even the pandemic has awakened a political conscience sick with popular amateurism and we continue to look at the finger that points and never at the moon. Indeed, the advertising of insurance companies that provide private health care begins to circulate on TV. Is it Italian resilience or the usual commercial strategy for the usual fools? Are we sure that Public Health, like the secular Southern Question, are random and the result of political foolishness? Whose prodest?

Enzo Bozza

General practitioner in Vodo and Borca di Cadore (BL)

10 maggio 2023

