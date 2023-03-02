There is no doubt that the radiotherapy it can mean the difference between life and death for cancer patients, but unfortunately it often comes at a cost.

Radiation therapy is associated with serious side effects, many of which don’t emerge until months or years after treatment. The acute side effects occur and disappear within 14 days of treatmentbut long-term effects such as bone degeneration, skin ulcers and bladder irritation require much more time to manifest.

The complications of radiation therapy are frustrating, painful, and often embarrassing, but the use of ongoing therapy, such ashyperbaric oxygen therapy (HBOT), can speed recovery from radiation therapy in natural way e prevent symptoms Of define the quality of life.

Here’s how it works

Radiation therapy uses concentrated doses of radiation to kill cancer cells and reduce the size of tumors. Depending on the type of cancer present in the body, one of the can be used two types of radiotherapy.

That a external bundles uses a large machine to send radiation to the specific area containing the cancer. The radiation machine never touches the body, but moves to deliver radiation to precise parts of the body. External radiation therapy is the most common type of treatment for many cancers.

The internal radiation therapy, on the other hand, uses a solid or liquid radiation source to physically deliver radiation inside the body. If a solid source of radiation is used, it targets only a specific part of the body for localized treatment, particularly for head, neck, breast, cervical, prostate and eye cancers. If a liquid source of radiation is used, it is considered a systemic therapy that travels through the blood to tissues throughout the body.

It is hoped that in the future thanks to new techniques e technologies a method can be implemented that involves fewer side effects and a higher accuracy.