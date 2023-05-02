The silence of men / Widespread but still taboo: male incontinence

Essity Germany GmbH

Mannheim (ots)

Men like to talk about cars, women and soccer with their best friends. When it comes to health issues, on the other hand, they are often speechless. Incontinence is one of those taboo subjects. Every fourth man over the age of 40 is affected by annoying dribbling, loss of urine or an increased urge to urinate. But the majority of men hide or ignore the complaints – mostly out of shame or fear. A fatal consequence of this is that many men do not even know which simple measures can improve their quality of life.

Even in the 21st century, there are still taboo subjects in our society. Among men, this usually includes health issues such as incontinence. Many consider involuntary urine leakage to be a women-only issue. But what is the truth of this myth? Not much. In fact, one in four men has bladder problems. Some even as early as 40. However, very few people know that involuntary urine leakage is widespread and that there are bladder weakness products especially for men.

Men resort to self-made solutions

Men are good at denial. They tend to let problems disappear in a mental drawer. However, the more pronounced the loss of urine, the more likely it is that men perceive it as a problem. Nevertheless, only a few think about which products they can use to protect themselves in everyday life. The vast majority, out of ignorance, resort to self-made solutions. And that’s where men can get really creative when they’re in need: they put on several pairs of underpants or put handkerchiefs in their underwear. Others secretly use their partner’s pads. But these supposed solutions all have one thing in common: They don’t keep your pants dry – and are therefore not suitable for everyday use in the event of involuntary urine leakage.

Lack of experience with hygiene products

Shame and stigma still prevent many men from actively seeking help for incontinence. There have been special incontinence products for men in supermarkets and drugstores for over 20 years. They are on the feminine hygiene shelf right next to the incontinence products for women. But the pads and disposable pants for men are still used far too little. Two out of three men don’t even know they exist – and how much they could make their lives easier. In contrast to women, men have practically no experience with hygiene products. They are correspondingly at a loss when they notice the first signs of involuntary urine leakage. Men must therefore first be informed that there are special bladder weakness products for them and where they can be bought. TENA Men has been doing this for decades. As a brand, TENA Men continuously invests in ads, online promotions and even TV commercials for male incontinence products – thereby making a significant contribution to breaking the taboo. Education and normalization of involuntary urine leakage are also important for another reason: most men do not want to use products for women. They want masculine solutions that have been specially developed for them.

Protective products for men

Male incontinence products are designed to fit the male anatomy and provide protection exactly where men need it most. They enable an active and carefree everyday life. TENA Men offers a wide range of discreet, absorbent and comfortable pads and disposable pants that allow men to take back full control of everyday life. Once men have discovered the products for themselves, they are quickly convinced of their advantages. In the beginning it is important to try different products with different absorbency levels. This is the only way to determine which pads or disposable trousers best suit your everyday life. On www.tena.de/men Various free test packages are available for download. The TENA Men free samples are sent in neutral packaging so that the contents are not visible – neither to the postman nor to curious neighbours. On the TENA Men website, men will also find plenty of tips for full control in everyday life and they receive product advice so that the selection of the perfectly fitting product is as easy as possible.

Men receive lots of tips for full control in everyday life, product advice and a free test package www.tena.de/men.

