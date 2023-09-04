The Silent Danger: Meningitis in Italy – High Lethality, Low Contagiousness

Headache a Possible Sign of Deadly Meningitis in Italy: Expert Warns

The endemic disease meningitis, although low in contagiousness, poses a high risk of lethality in Italy. With symptoms that may initially appear trivial, such as a headache, it is crucial to detect other accompanying signs promptly. Carlo Signorelli, a full professor of Hygiene at Vita-Salute San Raffaele University, emphasizes that meningitis presents a higher risk of death compared to even Covid-19, with mortality rates reaching 8-10%. While it is considered a rare disease, its impact can be severe when it strikes.

Signorelli stresses the importance of vaccination, highlighting that vaccines for meningitis A, C, and B are currently available. While vaccination against meningococcal meningitis is not mandatory, it is highly recommended, especially in light of fatal cases resulting from misdiagnosis. The professor also acknowledges the challenges of diagnosing meningitis, as headaches, though significant, can also be attributed to various other causes. Other symptoms include neck stiffness, fever, confusion, mental fog, and drowsiness, with vomiting also possible in some cases.

As meningitis is of bacterial origin and typically responsive to antibiotics, early diagnosis plays a vital role. The most recent data from the Istituto Superiore di Sanità reveals a decrease in the incidence of meningococcal meningitis in Italy. Between 2019 and 2021, the cases per 100,000 inhabitants dropped from 0.32 to 0.04. The latest report cites 26 cases of meningococcal meningitis, 480 cases of pneumococcal meningitis, and 67 cases of hemophilic meningitis in the country in 2021. All three types showed a declining trend compared to previous years.

It is important to raise awareness about the seriousness of meningitis and the availability of preventive measures.