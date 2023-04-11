There is an air of divorce between Carlo Calenda and Matteo Renzi. The farewell to the single party of the Third Pole seems to be consumed after yet another question and answer between the leader of Action and that of Italia viva. «Positions now irreconcilable. A solid recomposition? A miracle would be needed », they let it be known from both sides. Late in the evening, the crisis seems to freeze: “There is no reason to break the single-party project,” said Renzi during the assembly with his parliamentarians. And then: “Italia viva will dissolve when there is a single party: doing so first goes against the laws of physics”.
Now the problem on the table is not trivial: who would bear the responsibility for this shipwreck? So much so that half an hour after the start of the cupio dissolvi, Calenda declares on the agencies: «Breakdown? But imagine…” In reality it is a profound break: personal, but above all political. Calenda was minister for economic development in the Renzi government. Two volcanic characters: at Palazzo Chigi they still recall the sparks on the most delicate dossiers.
Up until some time ago, the relationship went on “like Sandra and Raimondo”, but then that vein of affection that remained dissolved as well. This time, at least according to Calenda, the measure was exceeded when Renzi informed him that he will direct The Reformist. At this point the rift also became political, with accusations such as: “What does Matteo want to be when he grows up: a journalist or trying to govern Italy again?”. And then: «he will have to pay attention to conflicts of interest». “Calenda lost his temper because you understood that some of us want to run against him”, reads the Renzian anti-aircraft gun, which continues to name Luigi Marattin and Raffaella Paita as possible opponents at the congress for the single party. Not only. From the Renzians, gathered yesterday in a fiery conclave with the former prime minister, poisonous voices were added: «Action could lose pieces: Mara Carfagna and Mariastella Gelmini could return to Forza Italia». The first throws water on the fire: “Enough attacks on Calenda, now let’s tone it down”. And the second: “We need clarity on the dissolution of the parties of origin”. From Action they increase: «The crux is that Renzi does not want to dissolve Iv and does not want to allocate 2 per thousand to the new party. The money guy doesn’t play around.’
Politics is a matter of numbers. First the percentages of consensus collapsed. Then the issues of money and funding came to a head. At the beginning, the single-party project underwent a sharp acceleration after the excellent result in the 2021 Rome administrative elections, when Calenda came close to 20%. A boom triggered by local factors. Because then came the great test of the Policies: in September, although Action had teamed up with a IV federation to reach double figures, only 7.8% arrived. Despite this, amid various difficulties, the single-party project went ahead. But, when it was time to make the wedding vows, the cap was blown. In Calenda and the very faithful Richetti, with the Europeans now upon us and the “Berlusconi factor” looming, the suspicion that “this marriage is not to be done, tomorrow or ever” has grown considerably. The reason? In the exchange of drafts on the path for the single reformist party, the dissolution of Italia viva was not envisaged. Not only a political issue, but an economic one as well. The party, of which Renzi was also elected president last December, collected almost a million in 2022 thanks to the 2 per thousand. “Why give up our container?” Is the question of more than one Renziano, doubtful about sharing the piggy bank with Calenda, who, in the same voice, raised 1.2 million. And in the end, the only glue to put the pieces back together could always be money: by divorcing, the parliamentary group would lose a lot of it. The only reason to reconsider.