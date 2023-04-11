There is an air of divorce between Carlo Calenda and Matteo Renzi. The farewell to the single party of the Third Pole seems to be consumed after yet another question and answer between the leader of Action and that of Italia viva. «Positions now irreconcilable. A solid recomposition? A miracle would be needed », they let it be known from both sides. Late in the evening, the crisis seems to freeze: “There is no reason to break the single-party project,” said Renzi during the assembly with his parliamentarians. And then: “Italia viva will dissolve when there is a single party: doing so first goes against the laws of physics”.

Now the problem on the table is not trivial: who would bear the responsibility for this shipwreck? So much so that half an hour after the start of the cupio dissolvi, Calenda declares on the agencies: «Breakdown? But imagine…” In reality it is a profound break: personal, but above all political. Calenda was minister for economic development in the Renzi government. Two volcanic characters: at Palazzo Chigi they still recall the sparks on the most delicate dossiers.

Up until some time ago, the relationship went on "like Sandra and Raimondo", but then that vein of affection that remained dissolved as well. This time, at least according to Calenda, the measure was exceeded when Renzi informed him that he will direct The Reformist. At this point the rift also became political, with accusations such as: "What does Matteo want to be when he grows up: a journalist or trying to govern Italy again?". And then: «he will have to pay attention to conflicts of interest». "Calenda lost his temper because you understood that some of us want to run against him", reads the Renzian anti-aircraft gun, which continues to name Luigi Marattin and Raffaella Paita as possible opponents at the congress for the single party. Not only. From the Renzians, gathered yesterday in a fiery conclave with the former prime minister, poisonous voices were added: «Action could lose pieces: Mara Carfagna and Mariastella Gelmini could return to Forza Italia». The first throws water on the fire: "Enough attacks on Calenda, now let's tone it down". And the second: "We need clarity on the dissolution of the parties of origin". From Action they increase: «The crux is that Renzi does not want to dissolve Iv and does not want to allocate 2 per thousand to the new party. The money guy doesn't play around.'