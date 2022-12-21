1. Soft drinks and sugary drinks

The sugary drinks and soft drinks are associated with overweight and obesity. They can also increase the risk of type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease and some cancers. Not only that: science has shown that the frequent use of sugary drinks can lead to an increase in blood sugar levels with the risk of running into early dementia. In addition to the possibility of suffering even more from Alzheimer’s.

2. Grassi trans

Trans fats, found mainly in the industrially produced sweet and savory snacks, are responsible for at least 500,000 deaths worldwide each year. They increase the levels of LDL cholesterol, a reliable biomarker for cardiovascular risk, and reduce those of HDL cholesterol, which instead takes away bad cholesterol from the arteries and transports it to the liver.

3. Refined sugar

Refined sugar and artificial sweeteners create problems overweight, obesity, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, dental caries and some types of cancer. Excessive intake of refined sugar also leads to some mental illnesses. White sugar, corn, malt, maple, high fructose corn syrup, honey and molasses are all natural. Added sugars are found in: cakes, cookies, sweetened fruit juices, chocolates, candies and milk-based desserts.

4. Saturated fat

In general it is preferable to avoid saturated fats especially of animal origin such as lard, cream, butter, lard, high salami fat content and frequent consumption of cheeses as well as fats or foods containing “hydrogenated vegetable fats” (margarines). They increase the risk of heart attack or death from coronary artery disease. Even in this case, excessive use can lead to the development of Alzheimer’s and other neurodegenerative diseases.

5. Monosodium glutamate

Monosodium glutamate is a flavor enhancer, which is added to other flavors to avoid having to use them in high doses. The ability flavoring of glutamate is exploited by the food industry to enhance the flavor of stored products, meats, fish and some types of vegetables. This, however, leads to an increase in blood pressure while in children it creates the risk of causing an increase in appetite.

6. Fish with high levels of mercury

Not all fish are recommended in a healthy and correct diet. Fish with high mercury values, which can be toxic to the body, should absolutely be avoided. Fish such as shark, tuna and swordfish. Mercury can especially lead to complications for the pregnant womenharming the fetus or breast milk.