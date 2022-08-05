Home Health The six foods that are dangerous to health according to science
Health

The six foods that are dangerous to health according to science

by admin
The six foods that are dangerous to health according to science

Are so many foods that can be harmful to healthhence the growing commitment of international organizations to promote good eating habits. According to the medical journal Heredianathere are many foods that can cause food risks, such as highly processed ones, but also natural ones that contain certain components that can trigger chronic non-communicable diseases, such as heart disease, diabetes and obesity.

The importance of healthy eating

A recent study published by the journal JAMA, on a panel of 44,000 French adults, concluded that a high consumption of ultra-processed foods was associated with a higher risk of mortality. Also l’Oms it reminds us that the consumption of junk or inappropriate foods is a risk factor which could favor the development of some diseases, such as hypertension, diabetes, hypercholesterolemia, overweight and obesity, but also cardiovascular diseases and cancer.

Foods to avoid

Among the foods that we should absolutely eliminate from our daily diet are: carbonated and sugary drinks; foods containing grasso; refined sugar is added; saturated fats; il monosodium glutamate; il caught with high levels of mercury.

See also  everything changes, those most at risk - Libero Quotidiano

You may also like

Ema, myocarditis possible side effect Novavax – Medicine

Foreign users find a way to keep using...

The nurse who saved the Pope’s life will...

If you take these medications in the morning...

Are you addicted to the smartphone? It is...

“The pandemic is over. Light quarantine? At home...

CASETiFY Launches “Toy Story” Co-branded Protective Case, Apple...

What is Vitamin E used for? Here are...

Microsoft begins testing ‘family plan’ for Xbox Game...

what happens to our body, attention

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy