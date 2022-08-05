Are so many foods that can be harmful to health hence the growing commitment of international organizations to promote good eating habits. According to the medical journal Herediana there are many foods that can cause food risks, such as highly processed ones, but also natural ones that contain certain components that can trigger chronic non-communicable diseases, such as heart disease, diabetes and obesity.

The importance of healthy eating

A recent study published by the journal JAMA, on a panel of 44,000 French adults, concluded that a high consumption of ultra-processed foods was associated with a higher risk of mortality. Also l’Oms it reminds us that the consumption of junk or inappropriate foods is a risk factor which could favor the development of some diseases, such as hypertension, diabetes, hypercholesterolemia, overweight and obesity, but also cardiovascular diseases and cancer.

Foods to avoid

Among the foods that we should absolutely eliminate from our daily diet are: carbonated and sugary drinks; foods containing grasso; refined sugar is added; saturated fats; il monosodium glutamate; il caught with high levels of mercury.