The Six-Minute Plank Circuit: Spice Up Your Abdominal Exercises with These Dynamic Variations

Title: Spice Up Your Abdominal Exercises with a Six-Minute Plank Circuit

Subtitle: Trainer Eric Sung Introduces a Dynamic Plank Routine for Men’s Health ‘Ultimate Summer Sweat’ Program

[City], [State] – Are you looking for a more engaging and challenging way to finish your abdominal exercises? Look no further than the six-minute plank circuit designed by trainer Eric Sung, CSCS. Sung’s dynamic plank routine is a part of the new Men’s Health ‘Ultimate Summer Sweat’ workout program and aims to take your core training to the next level.

Abdominal planks are renowned for their ability to strengthen the midsection muscles while perfecting support and balance. Sung’s plank circuit not only enhances these benefits but also adds a thrilling twist by incorporating multiple pushup variations throughout the six-minute program.

“We’re going to have fun, we’re going to spice it up,” says Sung.

The plank circuit consists of three rounds of three plank variations, totaling four separate exercises (one of the moves requires holding the position on both the right and left sides). Each exercise is performed for 20 seconds followed by a 10-second rest period.

One of the variations in the routine is the “Side Plate Thread the Needle” exercise. This side plank variation targets the obliques while providing additional mobility for the thoracic spine when rotating. To perform the exercise, assume a side plank position, supporting your weight on your right arm, with the left arm extended above your torso. Swing your left arm down and twist your torso, maintaining a straight spine and without moving your lower body.

The “Low Plate Climbing” exercise is another exciting addition to the routine. Sung advises bringing your knees up to your elbows to add an active element to your core workout, focusing on stability. Begin in a low plank position with your elbows resting on the floor, then alternate bringing your knees up to the corresponding elbow.

To increase the intensity and get your heart rate up, Sung includes the “Iron Jack” exercise. This plank variation requires you to coordinate explosive jumps while maintaining tension throughout the movement.

For the remaining exercises and a complete workout program that will keep you fit and moving all season long, check out Eric Sung’s ‘Ultimate Summer Sweat’ series, exclusively available at All Out Studio for Men’s Health MVP Premium members.

Brett Williams, a fitness editor at Men’s Health, is a NASM-CPT certified trainer and former professional football player and tech reporter. As a multi-disciplinary athlete, he brings a wealth of expertise in strength and conditioning training, martial arts, and running. You can find his work elsewhere at Mashable, Thrillist, and other outlets.

