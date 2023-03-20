Home Health The six most important central banks in the world have activated an emergency system to support bank liquidity and avoid a widespread financial crisis
Health

The six most important central banks in the world have activated an emergency system to support bank liquidity and avoid a widespread financial crisis

by admin

Six central banks Sunday evening – the US Federal Reserve, the European Central Bank, the Bank of England, the Bank of Japan, the Bank of Canada and the Swiss central bank – announced in a joint statement the activation of a series of coordinated mechanisms to provide emergency liquidity in dollars to the international banking system: the mechanisms go into effect today, Monday 20 March.

The decision of the six banks should be seen in the context of the crisis of investor confidence in the resilience of the banking system, which has emerged in recent days.

Last week had been very difficult for banks around the world: first the two US banks, Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank, had failed, then many financial institutions had received further setbacks on the stock exchange due to the Credit Suisse crisis, “giant financial” which had been in crisis for years and whose weaknesses had exposed it at a time when the entire banking system was perceived to be in danger. On Sunday evening came the announcement of the bailout and acquisition of Credit Suisse by the leading Swiss bank, UBS: the bank will bear Credit Suisse’s large losses, but there is a risk that the operation will be seen as source of future problems for investors on the financial markets.

Central bank support is an emergency mechanism to reassure investors that banks are sound and that there will not be a liquidity crisis: for example, it was also activated in the early stages of the pandemic in 2020, when a crisis was risked widespread finance.

See also  Women killed in A4, in the video the crash without braking

– Read also: How do you decide whether to let a bank fail?

You may also like

Charité study on aromatherapy in patients with gynecological...

AIDS, thirty months of negativity after transplantation of...

Favorite German food: if you make 5 mistakes,...

Exercise, a powerful weapon against anxiety and depression

Strengthening the willingness to make decisions about organ...

fault of aging, but not only – breaking...

Social anxiety and isolation, many young people ask...

Face Masks: Heavy metals in clay masks

Digital terrestrial, goodbye to TV at home: tragedy...

1000 children die every day from contaminated drinking...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy