The six rules of longevity: not just nutrition, here’s how to gain years in health

Italy long-lived, but not healthy enough We are already in Italy very long livedwe have one of the highest life expectancies in the world (approx 83 years old in 2022, the fourth highest among OECD countries), but if we consider the years to live in health, we go down to the lowest rungs of the ranking (on average, at age 65, 7 healthy years for women and 8 years for men ).

Here they are six rules of longevity. Not just nutrition: the healthy “lifestyle”, which distances many of the main causes of death, is made up of a few factors. Controllable.

The following tips are from Elena Dogliottinutritionist biologist of the Umberto Veronesi Foundation. – Longevity: in 2100 Italians will live more than 90 years

Healthy eating Nutrition, concerning each of us, remains in first place as an intervention that can guarantee us to live longer (we talked about it WHOndr).

An example of healthy eating above all (studies continue to confirm it) is old-fashioned Mediterranean dietthe 95% plant-based one, which favors the consumption of whole grains, lots of seasonal fruit and vegetables (rich in fibre, vitamins, mineral salts and bioactive molecules).

«You have to prefer extra virgin olive oil to animal fats – specifies Dogliotti -. Among animal proteins it is good to favor fish and limit preserved and red meats. Vegetable proteins such as legumes (preferably combined with whole grains) should represent at least 50% of the protein intake. Consume dried fruit (about 30 g) daily because it contains fiber, protein and “good” fats. If you consume dairy products, choose those with a lower fat content and prefer fermented ones (such as yogurt). See also Super luxurious content! PlayStation Plus' Free Play content in January 2022 is now available for download! – The longevity diet: what to eat

Drink (only) water «Drink water enough to stay well hydrated (see article reported below, ed), what is needed to always have light-colored urine – explains the specialist – Limit alcohol as much as possible: If consuming, do not exceed the amount associated with a low risk (see the article reported below, ed), i.e. 1 alcohol unit for women and 2 for men per day. The alcoholic unit corresponds to about a small glass of wine». – How much water to drink a day? Generally less than the recommended 8 glasses

Weight under control and muscles To practise daily physical activity medium-sized, such as a brisk walk for at least half an hour, keeps many risk factors under control for the most dangerous diseases. “The benefits are many, including help in maintaining a normal weight, and they complement a healthy diet,” says the expert. Obesity increases the risk of death from many causes, and i muscles they are important because they consume calories even at rest and maintain strength in the elderly, a bodily ability that is often lost with advancing age. – Those who weigh too much as a teenager risk more cancer as an adult

No smoke The less you smoke the better (again better not smoke at all). It is an important risk factor for most chronic, cardiovascular and oncological diseases. See also Interaction between drugs and food: how to regulate the diet and possible risks – Here’s what happens to your body when you smoke (and when you quit)

Menses there Physical well-being is important, but it cannot be separated from psychological well-being. A stressed, anxious, sad or depressed mind inevitably conditions the body in a vicious circle between organic and psychic health. «Everyone can seek their own path and personal path that leads to a serenity that can be more physical or more spiritual: but the less stress you have, the better – confirms Dogliotti -. Let’s carve out some time to do what we like most and take care of good social relations ». In fact, good sociability is one of the factors that positively distinguish all long-lived people on the planet (see article reported below, ed). – Are people who are stressed out more likely to get cancer?

Prevention and screening «It is important to execute check-ups and visits for all ages, for both men and women. We learn to observe and “listen” to our body and we meet deadlines for screenings recommended by the guidelines. An early diagnosis can really save our lives», recalls the expert of the Veronesi Foundation. – Exams for the early diagnosis of cancer: what they are and who has the right to have them done for free