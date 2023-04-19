The slow motion of Napoli-Milan 1-1: Marciniak, refereeing with lights and shadows. Just the 2 penalties but missing a 3rd on Lozano

Relive with us all the controversial episodes of the match between Napoli and Milan (here the WRITTEN LIVE), refereed by Mr. Szymon Marciniak, Polish referee who also officiated the last final of the Qatar 2022 World Cup, who will be assisted by Sokolnicki’s assistants and Listkiewicz, IV man the Swede Nyberg, VAR Kwiatkowski, AVAR Frankowski. Borderline tackling, penalties awarded or denied, fouls not called and cards deserved or not. Here is everything relevant that happened in the match staged at the “Maradona” stadium in Naples, which ended with a score of 1-1 and which qualified the Rossoneri for the semi-finals.

The LIVE moviola of Napoli-Milan (Referee Marciniak)

21′ PENALTY FOR AC MILAN! Mario Rui came in late on Rafael Leao who managed to unload the ball to Brahim Diaz before collapsing to the ground. Marciniak has no doubts and awards the penalty for the Rossoneri. Sacrosanct decision because the Portuguese full-back’s foul tackle on No. 17 is very clear. Just the first important call from the expert Polish race director.

22′ MERET HYPNOTIZES GIROUD BUT DID THE PENALTY HAVE TO BE REPEATED? Giroud comes from the penalty spot and after 11 years of infallibility from 11 meters he has his penalty rejected by Alex Meret, who guesses the corner and neutralizes the shot of the AC Milan number 9. Reviewing the action in slow motion, however, it can be seen that at the time of the French striker’s shot, three Neapolitan players invade the penalty area, in contravention of the rule which requires that no one enters before the ball is kicked. Penalty that, in terms of regulation, should have been repeated? More than a few doubts remain.

37′ LEAO ON LOZANO IN THE AREA, NAPLES PROTESTS BUT THERE IS NOTHING FOR MARCINIAK – Lozano asks for a penalty for a contact with Leao, Marciniak immediately assigns a corner to Napoli claiming that the Portuguese touches the ball first and then the Mexican’s foot. Reviewing the action in the replay, however, more than a few doubts remain because the Portuguese’s intervention seems to be first on the former PSV’s ankle and then on the ball. However, the VAR confirms the referee’s decision but the doubts remain very strong, because the impression is that Leao hits the opponent’s foot first and then the ball. Fierce protests from Napoli who deserved in this case to be awarded the penalty, by the Polish whistle who, together with VAR Kwiatkowski, made the first mistake of his evening.

45+2′ GIALLO PER THEO HERNANDEZ – Tackle late on Osimhen, Marciniak is close to action and gets his first yellow card of the evening.

45+4 GOAL CANCELED TO OSIMHEN FOR HANDBALL – Osimhen on a dirty ball in the penalty area, bags from two steps with a low shot but the Nigerian touched the ball with his arm before bagging the ball. Protests but the right decision by Marciniak, because the touch with his arm is evident.

45+7 YELLOW FOR DI LORENZO – Di Lorenzo stops Bennacer’s restart in a foul way: yellow card for the Napoli captain.

80′ TOMORI FALLS, PENALTY FOR NAPLES! – Di Lorenzo after a drumming action from Napoli, wedges himself in the penalty area and crosses a ball low to the ground which Tomori deflects clearly with his falling arm. Marciniak immediately awards the penalty that the Var confirms. Correct decision.

