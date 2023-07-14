The smart and stylish rescue cabinet – bluesafe® from hestomed!

Record consumable inventory automatically? The revolution for the rescue service

bluesafe from hestomed+helbig supports everyday life in the emergency services through digitization

Dear rescue service professionals,

We would like to introduce you to an innovative solution that will revolutionize your material management in the rescue service: bluesafe® from hestomed. With this intelligent cabinet you can achieve efficient and automated management of your material inventory so that you can concentrate on your tasks.

bluesafe® offers you numerous advantages and functions that make your everyday work easier:

1. Automated inventory management: The cabinet digitally captures all of the contents and identifies the current inventory. This allows you to keep track of your material at all times.

2. Process optimisation: Based on predefined target lists, the system automatically recognizes when the stock of rescue service consumables falls below a certain level and automatically triggers a repeat order. This saves you valuable time and resources.

3. RFID technology: Each product for the bluesafe® cabinet is equipped with an RFID tag. This enables you to quickly and easily scan the entire inventory of consumables in the bluesafe® cabinets. Manual documentation is no longer necessary.

4. Maximum security of supply: With bluesafe® you not only have an overview of the inventory, but also of batches and expiry dates. This ensures optimal security of supply for your operations.

5. High process efficiency: Automated inventory management and reordering minimize administrative expenses and ensure that you are always ready for action.

Our team at hestomed has extensive know-how and many years of experience in the rescue service. Together with our partners Otto ID Solutions and Leanovent IT, we not only offer you innovative technology solutions, but also well-founded process know-how.

If you are looking for an efficient solution for materials management in the emergency services, bluesafe® from hestomed is the right choice. We are at your disposal to advise you personally and to send you further information.

Contact our team at [email protected] for more information. We look forward to talking to you about the possibilities and finding a tailor-made solution for your requirements.

The hestomed team looks forward to getting in touch with you at the rescue station or the procurement offices.

hestomed+helbig Medizintechnik GmbH & Co.KG

Hildegard-Helbig-Strasse 5

74259 Aries

GERMANY

Tel. 07139-9374-100

E-Mail: [email protected]

Website: www.hestomed-helbig.de

hestomed is a leading company in the field of medical technology solutions. With a strong focus on the emergency services, Hestomed develops and manufactures under the motto “Medicine. Technology. Plus.” Specialized products to meet the demands of everyday life in the emergency services. The company works closely with partners, research institutions and customers to create innovative solutions that offer the highest quality and reliability.

