Walking through the huge stands of the IFA in Berlin (here all the news)the European electronics fair back in style after the pandemic stop, one thing is immediately clear: after years of promises and anticipationstoday our homes are truly changing.

From simple places to live, they are rapidly evolving into ecosystems of digital assistants, sensors and connected appliances, which talk to each other and to the outside world, to combine functionality and provide increasingly complex services.

It’s just the beginning: in the near future, “touch screens and voice-activated systems will multiply and become central elements of the user interface – he explained. Gianpiero Morbello, Haier Europe Head of Brands & IOT – Each object will be interconnected, artificial intelligence will play an increasingly predominant role in the management of ecosystems of household appliances and services, and therefore we will have an increasing number of scenarios customized to the needs of the user, for an increasingly tailor-made experience ” .

It was 2019 when Haier acquired the Hoover and Candy brands and shared its vision of the smart home, focused on bringing connectivity, IOT and AI in the home environment. Today the multinational is present in all 5 continents and has almost 5 million users connected to its digital platform, whose core is the multifunctional app hOn. In Europe, where the company has an 8.1% market share and offers products for every price range, demand is growing so fast that it has forced the opening of new production plants.

Connect everything, with an open platform

Haier’s plan is first of all to get to have every single product connected: this means both selling products with connectivity and inducing people to take advantage of these features. by downloading the app and using the services provided from the platform, starting with the remote control of household appliances: “To do this we must provide added value – Morbello said – both in the form of content and services. Let’s take the example of assistance: in case of need, the app allows the user to make several software maintenance interventions independently and, only as a last resort, does it involve the call center and possibly a technician for an intervention, with great savings in time and resources ».

For it to work and be successful, in Haier’s vision the platform must then be open: “We sell many different products – is Morbello’s clarification – but we must make them all integrable with third-party solutions and services. With the open APIs, we have a flexible and scalable architecture for integrate third party solutions, and to allow other ecosystems to integrate our products ”. Among the partnerships Haier is working on, perhaps the most interesting in this period of energy crisis is that with energy utilities: here the hypothesis is to exploit the connectivity of household appliances and the information that the hOn platform collects by monitoring their use ( with the user’s consent), to create an advanced energy consumption management system shared with energy producers. Thanks to it, utilities could better and dynamically manage peaks in energy demand in homes, but also analyze usage data to create customized and more profitable supply contracts.





The washing machine that you don’t buy

Coming to the many innovations presented at IFA, it is not a product that stands out, but a service: it is called WashPass and revolves around a connected washing machine equipped with AI that cannot be purchased, but will only be available by subscription. To get it, you have to subscribe a 36-month contract of two, 4 or 7 washes per week, for a monthly fee ranging from 18 to 28 euros (plus 150 in advance). When it arrives at home, the appliance has a load capacity of up to 10 kg and works by automatically dosing 4 detergents to wash the garments as efficiently as possible, which it recognizes thanks to a photo taken with the hOn app and processed by the AI . When the detergents are running out, the system orders the spare, which arrives home with a courier.

The other novelties presented at IFA

Many products declined on the 3 brands (Candy, Hoover and Haier) that the giant presented at IFA: starting from Candy, there is the Rapido dishwasher, which with the Wash & Dry 35 program washes and dries the dishes in just 35 minutes and which, with the Snap & Wash function, allows you to take a picture of the basket via the app to get advice on correct loading. Then there is Fresco, the flexible and connected refrigerator, which in the same way allows you to manage the inventory of foods present via the app, report those that are about to expire and help avoid waste. The new one deserves a separate mention Aquamaticthe smallest washing machine on the market, also equipped with connectivity, which is updated to guarantee up to 4 kg of load.

With regard to Hooveramong the products presented in Berlin stand out the HF9, the new cordless electric broom, the washing machine H-WASH 700, which ensures 99.9% removal of allergens thanks to the use of steam during washing, and the forno H-OVEN 500 Steam Pluswhich uses steam or low temperatures thanks to the Steam & Taste technology.

There are also many news for the brand Haier: from the new I-FRESH SERIES 11 washing machine with Ultra Fresh system for the continuous introduction of air into the drum, which prevents the formation of mold and bacteria, to the I-PRO SHINE SERIES 6 and 7 dishwashers, to the CHEF @ HOME SERIES 6 oven , which uses AI to recognize foods and set the cooking parameters most suitable. And then there is the remarkable CUBE 90 SERIES 9: not only a double door refrigerator that looks like a black monolith with a huge touch display, but also the true technological hub of the smart home according to Haier, from which you can manage the entire home ecosystem and connect with the outside to access a wide range of features and extra content: from simple web browsing to the main video streaming services, from dedicated services for creating recipes based on the ingredients in the fridge to those for buying new supplies.