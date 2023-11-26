The “smart” pill that detects obstructive sleep apnea – breaking latest news

New Smart Capsule Ingestible for Sleep Apnea Monitoring

In a revolutionary study led by researchers from MIT and West Virginia University, a new ingestible smart capsule has been developed to monitor vital signs in patients with sleep apnea. The clinical study, published in the journal Device, was a collaborative effort between Italian Giovanni Traverso, associate professor of Mechanical Engineering at MIT and gastroenterologist at the Brigham and Women’s Hospital; Robert Langer, professor at MIT Institute and member of the Koch Institute for Integrative Cancer Research at MIT; Victor Finomore, director of the Human Performance and Applied Neuroscience Research Center at West Virginia University School of Medicine; Ali Rezai, director of the Rockefeller Neuroscience Institute at West Virginia University School of Medicine; and Celero System.

Traditionally, the diagnosis of sleep disorders requires the patient to spend the night connected to a polysomnograph, a computerized device that monitors physiological parameters during sleep. Instead, the American researchers used an ingestible capsule called the Vitals Monitoring Pill (VM Pill) to monitor vital parameters within the patient’s gastrointestinal tract. The capsule is equipped with an accelerometer, two small batteries, and a wireless antenna to transmit data to an external device such as a laptop.

The study collected 57 hours of data from 10 subjects suffering from sleep apnea at the Medicine Sleep Evaluation Center of West Virginia University. The results showed that the respiratory and heart rate data acquired by the VM pill are comparable to those of existing monitoring devices. Furthermore, the capsule was able to capture moments when subjects stopped breathing, intentionally held their breath, or experienced bouts of sleep apnea.

According to the researchers, there is no danger of possible interference with other external sleep apnea monitoring devices. In addition, the pill was eliminated “naturally” from all 10 volunteers without any damage, as demonstrated by x-rays taken two weeks later.

The researchers also believe that the new smart capsule has a broad range of applications, including potentially improving the monitoring of respiratory conditions such as asthma or chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). Furthermore, the possibility of using the capsule to monitor individuals at risk of opioid overdose is also being studied. The sensor was shown to accurately measure the depression of the respiratory rate resulting from a large dose of fentanyl, an opioid drug responsible for many deaths in the US. The researchers hope to incorporate an anti-overdose agent into the device for long-term monitoring in the future.

This breakthrough study marks a significant advancement in the monitoring and diagnosis of sleep disorders and respiratory conditions, offering hope for more effective and non-invasive methods of tracking and treating these health issues.

Share this: Facebook

X

