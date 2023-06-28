Home » the Smart skidded for 21.70 meters after the impact”
the Smart skidded for 21.70 meters after the impact

the Smart skidded for 21.70 meters after the impact”

Rome, 28 June 2023 – Expert reports and testimonials. One piece after another the procedural papers reconstruct thefatal accident which took place in Casal Palocco between the Lamborghini SUV of youtubers TheBorderline and the Smart with a mother and her two children on board. “The excessive speed of the Lamborghini and the violence of the impact against the Smart are confirmed by the absence of traces of braking before the same, and by the presence instead of signs of drifting after the collision, impressed by the Smart for 21.70 metres“. This is what emerges from the ordinance with which the investigating judge of Rome ordered the house arrest for the twenty-year-old Matteo Di Pietro, who in the accident of 14 June in Rome killed little five-year-old Manuel. Di Pietro ran driving the car carrying forward the 50 day drive challenge.

Casal Palocco accident, Matteo di Pietro responds to the investigating judge for over an hour: "I am destroyed by what happened"

Meanwhile, the first ones are expected in the next few days counseling results ordered by the magistrates on the cameras on board and on the speed of the Suv Lamborghini led by the youtuber. According to the precautionary custody order which ordered house arrest for Di Pietro, accused of aggravated road homicide, the vehicle would have reached 124 kilometers per hour in via Macchia di Saponara (over the limit of 30 in that stretch of road), in Casal Palocco, a few moments before impacting with the Smart.

Il relief entrusted by the prosecutors, also to ascertain the dynamics, aims to establish the car’s parameters with maximum precision in those moments. The magistrates are also trying to recover all the video material of the cameras that were on board the car, which were used to record the social videos of the youtubers. According to some of the passengers who were inside the Lamborghini, the car was traveling beyond the limits allowed on that road, but the perception would not have been of a speed that reached 120 kilometers per hour.

