The Social and Economic Benefits of Active and Healthy Aging Policies for Seniors and Pensioners

The Platform for Seniors and Pensioners (PMP) presented the report ‘The older population in the welfare state: from passive policies to active policies’ in a webinar at the Servimedia news agency. The report highlights the social and economic benefits of active and healthy aging policies.

During the presentation, PMP president Lazaro Gonzalez, the president of the Commission ‘Towards a society with active and healthy older people’ Cristina Rodríguez-Porrero, and professor of Political Economy at the University of Barcelona, Jorge Calero, discussed the transformation and challenges society faces due to the aging of the population and the increase in life expectancy.

Lázaro González emphasized that the results of the study have been positive, providing essential data for political and economic leaders. He stressed that the increased life expectancy is a great achievement and a challenge for aging policies.

Cristina Rodríguez-Porrero added that in addition to active and healthy aging, we should also focus on “participatory aging,” as the participation of all people, including older people, is essential in the process of change.

The report’s conclusions highlight the need for a European strategy that addresses longevity holistically and puts the person and their rights at the center. It also emphasizes the importance of involving civil society organizations, administration, service providers, and professionals, as well as focusing on research and innovation to promote active and healthy aging.

Jorge Calero stated that the study shows that the older population can contribute socially and economically to society as a whole, contrary to the belief that they are a drag on the economy.

In conclusion, Lázaro González emphasized the importance of the study as a basis for making policies on aging in the medium and long term and committed to sending the study to those responsible for planning these policies.

