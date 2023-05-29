the social post of the former Milan is a clear message

Europa League, Suso and the 7 Dragon Balls

On their official channels Suso posted a photo of the 7 Dragon Balls, very famous for those who are fans of the well-known Japanese manga “Dragon Ball”. The clear reference is to the seventh Europa League that Sevilla would win if they beat Roma in the final on May 31st. In short, an original message that set social networks ablaze two days before the most important event of the season.