TRENTO. Sharing photographs and videos, but also opinions and moods. Follow the stars and the most loved personalities, whether they are sportsmen or musicians, politicians or actors up to the so-called influencers, without forgetting sex symbols, or men or women who have no particular characteristics other than being handsome and beautiful.

In general, this is what happens every day on social networks, from Facebook to Instagram, via TikTok, Twitter and YouTube, without going into too much detail about who on these sites and apps spend their time sowing hatred and discord. to provide unsolicited analyzes and sometimes based on very unreliable and reliable sources. But there are also those who know how to exploit the potential of social networks to spread culture, educate and teach.

And give answers to the questions we all ask ourselves sometimes, even the most embarrassing ones. The theme is health. Sergio Cattani, Trentino pharmacist (but also trainer), opened a profile on TikTok a few months ago: short videos, often nice, ad hoc edited with all the “rules” of a good influencer (music, writing, expressions) but with a clear scientific message . Because health is no joke and Google can’t provide all the right answers.

Cattaniwhy this “social breakthrough”, why these pills from the pharmacist?

Last September I opened a profile on TikTok, first of all to get to know and understand this very popular social network among the very young. If everyone is on Facebook and it’s difficult for me to do this type of communication on Instagram, on TikTok I discovered a new world. And then interfacing with young people makes you feel young.







The numbers are quite impressive: over 21,000 followers and over 500,000 “Likes” to videos. A success, considering that the topics are not exactly viral ones…

I was impressed too: there are videos, like the one about hemorrhoids, that have 2.5 million views. And another figure struck me: 55% of users are between 18 and 24 years old. Exactly the target I was trying to reach. The peak views are around 20, because the younger ones are busy in the morning and afternoon between schools and various activities and then in the evening they relax on social media. In the videos I talk to those who don’t enter pharmacies, but often need answers.

On her profile she has about eighty videos, which are basically divided into two categories: those with her as the protagonist and those with boys/students in the role of “actors”. Why?

Over the years I have always been involved in training, I have carried out projects in schools, with a ten-hour lesson program on health, use of medicines, advertising. With them, obviously with all the releases, we made videos: the students chose the topics – stomach ache, chicken pox, grandmother’s remedies, menstruation, stiff neck from smartphones, flu – and then with direction and editing we created clips, dealing with themes in a scientific way, but with a youthful language. We had put them on YouTube: quality videos but with few views. The boom came thanks to TikTok.

Is there any curious story about videos?

It’s interesting to look at the one on viral infections: we did it well before the pandemic, I think in 2018, and the message was to protect the society in which we live. A boy with a cough used a mask to protect his companions: every person who works in healthcare knew these rules, today we all know them. But let’s remember what the messages of the commercials were: do you have a cough or the flu? Grab a spray or a tablet and go to work quietly…

Is there a profit for this activity on social networks?

The only gain is the satisfaction of being able to talk about important issues to people other than me. And it’s also nice to be able to get important messages across, for example the one about not discriminating against the sick, as emerges from the video on psoriasis.