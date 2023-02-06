Home Health the solidarity of Minister Schillaci
Health

the solidarity of Minister Schillaci

by admin

Press release no. 9
Release date 7 December 2022

Threats to Giorgia Meloni: Minister Schillaci’s solidarity

“All my solidarity and closeness to Giorgia Meloni and little Geneva for the very serious threats received. He has trespassed in an ignoble and unacceptable way in the personal and emotional sphere of the prime minister. We all, without distinction of political color, must condemn and stem, with the same determination, the advance of an intolerable climate of hatred”. This is what was declared by the Minister of Health Orazio Schillaci.

