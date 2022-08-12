According to the regional health department, the solution to make up for the lack of beds in the health facilities of the area – the primary cause, according to the head of the emergency room Roberto Pusinelli, of overcrowding and biblical waiting times – would be community houses and family hospitals. What is it about?

In recent months there has been a lot of talk about it, and in Como it has been talked about with particular regard to the partial reconversion of the old hospital in via Napoleona, in which, in fact, a first “community house” had already been inaugurated in March.