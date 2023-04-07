Home Health the solution is warm water. The innovative therapy in Naples
Health

the solution is warm water. The innovative therapy in Naples

by admin



Rezum is the name of the innovative heat treatment that uses water vapor for the minimally invasive treatment of benign prostatic hypertrophy. Developed in the USA, it has been in use in Europe for some years. In Campania, the urology unit of the Colli di Napoli company led by Francesco Uricchio is leading the way.

“Rezum, this is the name of the treatment – ​​explains Prof. Uricchio – was born as an alternative therapy to the surgical removal of the enlarged prostate. To date I have made 200 applications, including for many colleagues, and I will do it for myself too: it works very well and does not cause any complications. We intervene with a catheter under light sedation. A great innovation for the innovative management of benign prostatic hyperplasia”.

The therapy is applied with surgical methods and laser photo vaporization through a sterile disposable endoscopic system, equipped with a very thin curved needle, which – under local anesthesia – is introduced into the urethra by injecting the steam generated by a special device into the prostate tissue at a precise pressure, for about 9 seconds. The advantage is the full preservation of erectile function. “A precise system with practically no complications related to the procedure”, Uricchio points out.

The procedure can be repeated several times, depending on the volume and conformation of the prostate.

Monaldi is the only structure in Campania where the method is carried out which offers lasting results in 95% of cases, does not involve significant complications and does not require hospitalisation. Benign prostatic hyperplasia is a common disease with advancing age: it affects 43% of men over 70 and 75% of men over 80. Symptoms threaten the quality of life of those who suffer from it – such as sexual impairment and urinary incontinence. There is a pharmacological therapy for patients with mild symptoms, but when they get complicated it was until now necessary to resort to surgery or other laser treatments.

See also  If plastic uses wine waste, the Planet also toasts



You may also like

it is useful to check the pollen calendar...

Season has started: You should absolutely avoid six...

Istat, birth rate in Italy at an all-time...

Warming belt for pain relief: 5 models in...

What is conservative mastectomy – la Repubblica

sink stinks? Here’s how to get rid of...

pilot forced to make an emergency landing –...

Corona-News: Corona vaccination remains covered by health insurance...

Allergies on the rise due to climate change

Insect venom allergy: what to do in an...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy