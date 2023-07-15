The sound of silence is real, and the brain really hears it – breaking latest news

The verses of the song “The Sound of Silence” by Simon and Garfunkel have found “scientific confirmation” in two studies

When in 1965 Paul Simon and Art Garfunkel launched the song The Sound of Silence, a classic of American and world music, they could not imagine that almost sixty years later some researchers at John Hopkins University directed by Rui Zhe Goh would casually given a neurophysiological meaning to verses of that song such as: «no one dared disturb the sound of silence», that is «no one dared to disturb the sound of silence».

According to the study just published in the journal Pnas, in fact, the brain processes environmental stimuli such as sounds, voices or noises in the same way it processes silence, which should therefore not be considered as the absence of stimuli, but as a real and proper stimulus in its own right. whose perception actively intervene particular neurons that are not disturbed by those involved in other environmental perceptions.

Summer silence

On summer mornings when you wake up early due to the heat in cities emptied of traffic noise or by the sea and in the mountains where only birdsong can be heard, these neurons are probably stimulated much more than in the rest of the year.

American researchers immersed some subjects whose brain activity was monitored in ambient noise. When the noise was interrupted by controlled pauses of silence in the acoustic cortex of their temporal lobe, an activation exactly equal to that generated by sounds occurred. Silence is therefore truly heard and it is not simply a mental deduction deriving from the lack of sounds or noises: «Within the sound of silence, In restless dreams I walked alone, that is «within the sound of silence I walked alone, in dreams restless,” sang Simon & Garfunkel. A new chapter of neurophysiology therefore opens to study not only the perception of environmental stimuli, be they noises, voices or sounds, but also their absence, an aspect always neglected until now.

Words and music

On the other hand, progress is continuous in the study of the perception of environmental stimuli: another study by researchers at Yale University directed by Meredith McCarthy published on iScience almost simultaneously with the one cited identified some neurons of the temporal cortex that share the perception of language and some music. Those found in the so-called left posterior superior temporal gyrus (pSTG, from the English left posterior superior temporal gyrus) are involved in both perception and production of music (the study was conducted on a professional musician), and word production. The same is done by those of the middle posterior temporal gyrus (acronym pMTG) which are activated by broadband sound ranges (70–150 Hertz) both for language and for music. But if the neurons of the pMTG area are mainly modulated by musical complexity, those of the pSTG area are modulated by syntactic complexity. There is therefore a common general response to the perception of music and language, but the neurons involved in processing the specific structural characteristics of the impulse are different. What happens to these neurons in the face of silence? Could we perhaps distinguish a more or less complex silence? Maybe silence is always the same: «The vision planted in my brain still remains within the sound of silence», «In the sound of silence the vision planted in my brain still remains», Simon & Garfunkel sang.

