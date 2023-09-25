The Spanish Sleep Society Highlights Main Conclusions and Challenges at XXXI Annual Meeting

The Spanish Sleep Society (SES) recently held its XXXI annual meeting in Toledo, where the president, Milagros Merino, outlined the main conclusions from the Congress and discussed the challenges that the SES must face in the future. One of the key challenges highlighted was the need for official recognition of sleep medicine by the Ministry of Health.

The evaluation of the congress was deemed highly positive, with attendees expressing satisfaction with the scientific quality of the presentations and speakers. The event provided an opportunity for professionals in the field of sleep medicine to share advances and increase knowledge in the field. Interactions between professionals from all over Spain promoted scientific studies and synergies in sleep, respiratory, and non-respiratory disorders.

Several important topics were discussed at the congress, including a keynote conference on obstructive sleep apnea and the damage it causes to the internal surface of arteries. The role of probiotics in improving this damage was explored, as well as the relationship between insomnia and sleep apnea. Psychological treatment was also highlighted for its impact on adherence and monitoring of apnea treatments.

The SES Insomnia Working Group published a study on chronic insomnia, revealing that the prevalence has doubled in Spain in recent years. This increase, especially among young adults, can be attributed to factors such as the widespread use of screens, which disrupt sleep patterns. Lack of sleep not only has mental health implications but also affects cardiovascular, metabolic, and immunological health.

Looking ahead, the SES faces several challenges in the short, medium, and long term. In the short term, the focus is on attracting more professionals to specialize in sleep medicine and raising awareness among the general population about the importance of sleep. The SES also aims to gain more support from political institutions and hospital management in organizing sleep units. Official recognition of sleep medicine as a subspecialty by the Ministry of Health is another priority.

For doctors interested in specializing in sleep medicine, the process involves completing specialized training in fields such as pulmonology, neurology, psychiatry, and more. Additional training and experience in accredited sleep units are necessary to practice this subspecialty. The hope is that the Ministry of Health will officially accredit sleep medicine in the future.

Overall, the XXXI Congress of the SES provided a platform for professionals to exchange knowledge and discuss the latest advancements in sleep medicine. The future challenges and goals of the SES revolve around further recognition and support for sleep medicine in Spain. It is a field with significant impact on patients’ quality of life, and the society aims to continue improving the healthcare and well-being of those affected by sleep disorders.

