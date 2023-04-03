The urgent medical transport of a 50-year-old man from Lamezia Terme (Catanzaro) to Milan Linate, carried out with an Air Force Falcon 900 aircraft, ended on Monday afternoon. The patient in imminent danger of life needed to be urgently transferred from the Jazzolino hospital in Vibo Valentia to the Niguarda hospital in Milan. The Air Force made it known in a statement.

Specifically, the 50-year-old traveled monitored and assisted by a medical team made up of a doctor and nurse. The life-saving flight, requested by the prefecture of Vibo Valentia, was immediately arranged and coordinated by the top situations room of the Air Force Command, the operations room of the Air Force which also has among its tasks that of activating and managing medical transport urgent, through the aircraft it keeps ready, 24 hours a day, every day of the year for this kind of need.

After the boarding operations, carried out by the crew of the 31st Stormo of Ciampino, the aircraft took off towards the Milan Linate airport, where an ambulance was waiting for it upon arrival and immediately headed towards the Niguarda where the patient he was hospitalised. The military aircraft then returned to Ciampino airport where it resumed its operational readiness service. The press release states that the Air Force flight departments are available to the community 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, with vehicles and crews capable of operating, even in complex weather conditions, to ensure urgent transport not only of people in imminent danger of life, but also of organs, medical teams or ambulances. Hundreds of flight hours are carried out every year for this kind of intervention by the aircraft of the 31st Wing of Ciampino, the 14th Wing of Pratica di Mare, the 46th Air Brigade of Pisa and the helicopters of the 15th Wing of Cervia.







