The specialist symposium on sustainability in healthcare is entering the second round / Secure your ticket now for June 20, 2023 in Frankfurt am Main /

Munich – After the overwhelming feedback from last year, the second “Symposium on Sustainability in Healthcare” will take place on June 20th this year in Frankfurt am Main. The possibilities for implementing and increasing sustainability aspects are highlighted and insights into practice are given. “Patient Earth: fever measurement in the ice” is the title of the keynote speech by Dr. Katharina Weiss-Tuider who initiates the event. Afterwards, the audience can look forward to exciting keynote speeches and panel discussions on developments in the legal and political framework, on the circular economy and the use of resources. Best practice examples establish a connection to everyday life in healthcare and show possible approaches for your own company. In addition to speakers from various areas of the healthcare industry, those from research, industry and politics also have their say at the event. Look forward to a varied agenda with guests such as Jürgen Schmidt (Cradle2Cradle), Dr. Max Jungmann (Momentum Novum), Dr. Julia Schoierer (LMU Klinikum) and many more. At the same time, selected exhibitors from the industry will present their projects and visions with regard to sustainability developments.

The event is aimed at all stakeholders in the healthcare sector and offers exciting content as well as opportunities for networking and exchange.

The specialist symposium on sustainability in healthcare will take place on June 20th from 10:30 a.m. to around 6:30 p.m. in the Design Offices in Frankfurt am Main, at Wiesenhüttenplatz. After the official part, the end of the event will be rounded off by a subsequent get-together over the roofs of Frankfurt. All guests are cordially invited.

All information about the event and ticket purchase can be found at www.pegreen.de or on LinkedIn.

PEG eG, based in Munich, has around 650 co-owners and oversees over 3,200 health and social facilities. The focus of the cooperative activity is on the holistic consideration of procurement and treatment costs as well as the provision of comprehensive services. The PEG eG supports health and social institutions on their way to climate neutrality – environmentally conscious business and sustainable procurement management are therefore of central importance in all company decisions.