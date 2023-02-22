news-txt”>

Incorporate nursing performance into essential levels of care, including with indicators to compare and measure nursing outcomes nationwide; overcome the exclusivity of dependent nurses to expand the care offer to the territory; stop assistance models based on services limited to the specific case, replaced by organizational models for taking charge of the person and their caregivers; a radical change in education, with specializations and ad hoc university courses in some areas: primary care and public health; neonatology and pediatrics; mental health and addictions; intensive and emergency; medical; surgical. These are some of the actions that a panel of 46 stakeholders (23 nursing and 23 non-nursing), representative of the national health system, have identified, after the analysis lasting more than a year conducted by three working groups, on the issues to be addressed to boost the profession nursing and health care: the new needs of the NHS; the ways for the evolution of the profession; the review of its training structure. Sixteen experts, gathered in a Jury Panel, then analyzed and summarized the work of the groups and identified a series of actions that will now be submitted to the institutions and to politics so that they can be foreseen and implemented.

The initiative to design the future of the nursing profession in the next 20 years starts from the National Federation of Orders of Nursing Professions (Fnopi), which represents 460,000 registered nurses in Italy and has collected their requests through the public consultation of the ” States General”, with a precise list of commitments aimed at institutions and politics, collected and analyzed in a “consensus document” (the Consensus Paper) on the main cornerstones on which the development of the profession will be articulated in the framework of a renewed Health Service National.

“The traditional organizational model is now ineffective in responding to the health needs of the population – explains Barbara Mangiacavalli, president of Fnopi -. The new health paradigm is based on the construction of networks of territorial proximity, resulting in a shift of care settings from traditional places of care , such as hospitals, towards more sustainable and accessible territorial structures that can promote social-health integration and continuity of pathways.In the light of these considerations, it can be understood how necessary and natural is an evolution of the nursing profession, of the related profiles of competence and of the roles performed in the various healthcare facilities and of the training courses that can accompany and stimulate this change”.