Many technical specifications are the “copy and paste” of others despite the differences that exist at the level of healthcare companies and regions. All the limits of an approach that impacts on the quality of the question.

Il “copy and paste” of the technical specifications is not a new phenomenon but a consolidated practice over time. What is striking in the specific contracts of Consip’s digital health tenders is the excessive use of this practice despite the involvement of renowned consultancy firms in their drafting.

There are those who explain the phenomenon by citing the limited time available, due to the paperwork required to engage consultants; however, it must be said that some projects were conceived before the PNRR and postponed in order to have the necessary funding and the simplified tender procedures introduced by Consip.

There is nothing wrong with “to copyof good practices. But is it possible that between one race and another there isn’t the time and the way to explore certain themes and improve some aspects? What are consultants for if you limit yourself to repeating what has already been done for another project?

The definition of a detailed technical specification makes it possible to avoid or reduce the “iinterpretations” that have to be done with the supplier once the tender has been awarded, which require time and lead to a more or less complex “dispute” to manage.

It should also be noted that if the writer is not thoroughly familiar with the reality of the healthcare establishments in which the project will have to take place (even more difficult if the tender is regional) there is a real risk of formulating technical and functional requirements that are not applicable. Certain assertions, perhaps correct from a purely conceptual point of view, are inapplicable to the current state of things.

The funds of the PNRR are part of the loans that our country will have to repay. In both cases it is essential to use them to the fullest.