The Spectacular Effect of Covid on Medical School Admissions: A 64.7% Increase from 2019-2021

Health

Applications to Medical Programs Surge by 64.7%

Between the 2019-20 academic year and 2021-22, applications to medical programs have increased by a staggering 64.7%. This surge in interest in medical education has been attributed to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Despite popular medical TV shows such as “Emergency” and “House” influencing the perception of the medical field in the past, the COVID-19 pandemic has played a significant role in driving up interest in medical education. The pandemic has highlighted the importance of healthcare professionals and their critical role in society.

The effects of the pandemic have been so dramatic that even the term “house doctor” has become a popular profession. This surge in interest in medical education has impacted faculties, which have seen a substantial increase in applications for admission.

This trend in increased interest in medical education is a positive sign for the healthcare industry, as it indicates a growing pool of potential future healthcare professionals. The medical community is hopeful that this surge in interest will lead to a more robust and diverse healthcare workforce in the future.

