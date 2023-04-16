Home » The spoiler of Verissimo on the Island of the Famous
The spoiler of Verissimo on the Island of the Famous

The spoiler of Verissimo on the Island of the Famous

Sunday 16 April 2023

One spoiler which is actually a gaffe. Today’s episode of very true showed a backstage video of the photo shoot with all the castaways from the Island of the Famous ready to leave for Honduras. Well, together with the various protagonists announced, another character also appeared, never officially revealed so far. It’s about the model and influencer Gian Maria Sainato. We can confirm, as Davide Maggio has already revealed on social media in recent days, that he will be part of the seventeenth edition of theIsland of the Famousleaving tomorrow evening in prime time on Canale 5.

Born in Sapri in 1995, Gian Maria Sainato made his debut in 2012 as a model, but then his “career” turned mainly to social media, where he stood out as a fashion blogger and influencer. Unknown to most, with a profile on Instagram where it has more than 500,000 followersparticipated in the first season of Wealthcon Electra Lamborghini e Tommaso Zorzi. The latter, among other things, came right into Sainato’s sights, who lashed out at him for outing him. For this, Gian Maria was also a guest of Afternoon Five as a columnist, first passing through Live Sunday.

In recent weeks, the name of Gian Maria Sainato had already been leaked as a candidate candidate.

